We found the best deals to shop during Home Depot's massive 4th of July sale

Plenty of Fourth of July sales are already in full swing, which means it's the perfect time to snag some savings ahead of the holiday. While you'll likely find deals on clothing, swimwear and other summer essentials that you can add to your wardrobe, many retailers are also offering markdowns on furniture and appliances to help refresh your indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Home Depot's Red, White and Blue Savings event has already started, and you can find major discounts on all the essentials. The retailer is offering up to 40% off appliances, up to 35% off interior furniture and up to 25% off on select patio furniture. Since navigating the endless amounts of savings might prove to be a little overwhelming, we combed through the best deals to help make shopping the sale just a little bit easier.

Read on for our full list of Home Depot July Fourth deals, as well as a few finds from other retailers.

Home Depot Fourth of July furniture sales

The Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select patio furniture and up to 35% off interior furniture during its Red, White and Blue savings event. You can save on all your décor needs, whether you're in need of a few work-from-home essentials or just want to spruce up your space.

Indoor furniture

This marble side table is similar to the one seen on the set of "Shop the Stars" and is just as affordable! Select styles of this side table are on sale, including this white and gold version for 35% off.

A simple ottoman can add a pop of color to any space. This style from Noble House is available in black, blush and cobalt. Whether you could use some extra seating or simply want to put your feet up at the end of the day, you can catch this functional ottoman on sale for more than 15% off.

This sleek end table features hairpin legs that can bring a retro vibe to any room. You can save more than $30 on this Home Depot exclusive during the sale.

With this brush-finished wooden accent table, you can create or complete any rustic living space. The functional drawer and two shelves offer plenty of storage without compromising the sleek design.

Still looking for an affordable desk for working from home? This easy-to-assemble pick is currently on sale for nearly $200 off the original price.

Both colors of this unique coffee table are on sale for 40% off, so you can save on the style that best matches your living space.

This statement-making accent chair adds as much comfort to a room as it does style, thanks to the sleek upholstery and wooden legs. The durable upholstered fabric is also liquid-resistant and easy to clean.

This desk is another work-from-home option that can be a tasteful addition to any room long after you return to the office. You can save over $100 on this space-saving industrial design as part of the Red White and Blue Savings event.

This hall tree has eight hooks and a wooden shelf that can provide extra storage space in any hallway or entranceway.

Whether you need a charming storage option to complete your space or simply want to upgrade from your old TV stand, you can save over $70 on this option from Walker Edison Furniture Company.

Outdoor furniture

This durable coffee table is ready for barbecue season — and the messes that may come with it! The steel construction is finished with a scratch and stain-resistance laminate that is easy to wipe clean.

These eucalyptus timber-crafted chairs are perfect for nights on the patio, and even come with two plush cushions for added comfort.

This complete set includes all the essentials, including a foldable table with a tempered glass top. You can snag this set with an impressive 4.7-star rating for less than $200.

With no assembly required, this spacious umbrella is backyard-ready and on sale for more than $100 off the original price.

This functional side table is crafted with UV-resistant wicker and a rust-resistant steel frame that can stand up to the elements. Whether you're looking to complete your current set or are in the process of building your own, you can snag a great deal on this table during the sale.

A complete patio set is a must-have for entertaining outdoors. You can save 15% on this set, which includes a loveseat, two chairs and a coffee table.

This affordable option from Hampton Bay offers tons of shade and can stand up to the heat of the summer thanks to the UV-protected and weather-resistant fabric finishing.

Home Depot Fourth of July appliance sales

As part of the Red, White and Blue Savings event, you can save up to 40% off select appliances for any space in your home. Whether you're looking to take advantage of savings on major appliances or simple kitchen gadgets, we're rounded up a few of the best deals below.

Small appliances

Beat humid days in the garage with this powerful electric fan. You can snag this summer essential on sale for more than 30% off.

Whether you plan on making frozen margaritas or ice-cold smoothies this summer, this versatile blender is ready for any recipe. It is also powerful enough to function as a food processor, making it a multipurpose kitchen gadget.

Air fryers are perfect for lighter recipes, whether you prefer to make homemade tortilla chips or crispy potato wedges. This affordable option from Cyclone is currently on sale for 40% off the original price, so you can concoct your summer-ready bites with the press of a button.

Keep your wine at the ready with this freestanding cooler. You can save 10% on this compact and powerful design during the Red, White and Blue sale.

This bagless vacuum is designed for pet owners and utilizes AllergenBlock technology to prevent odor and allergens from escaping the unit. This version with more than 1,300 reviews is currently on sale for 25% off.

You can control this digital thermostat from your phone to keep your home at your preferred temperature, or activate the location-based temperature control for a comfortable temperature according to the weather outside.

This motion-activated version of the Ring security system is currently on sale for 20% off, so you can save more than $40 on this high-tech device.

Large appliances

With a sleek design, this refrigerator was made for convenience. It features twin cooling technology, Wi-Fi connectivity and a CoolSelect pantry to defrost or chill food at preferred temperatures.

You can save more than $140 on this self-cleaning microwave thanks over the Fourth of July weekend.

This Energy Star-rated refrigerator features deep compartments for both frozen and refrigerated foods. The refrigerator also features digital sensors that work to maintain the interior temperature and keep your goods fresh.

You can currently save $200 on this single oven electric range. It features a convection fan that helps maintain even heat distribution and allows for faster cooking times.

This stainless steel dishwasher with more than 2,500 reviews is currently on sale for less than $500, so you can save money and time during post-dinner cleanup.

A high-efficiency machine can save you energy and money, and since this unit from Samsung is on sale for more than 30% off, you can save over $370 on this machine alone. Aside from its energy-saving properties, it also features self-cleaning technology to keep the unit fresh and clean.

The second part of the high-efficiency set is this stainless dryer, which utilizes steam sanitization to eliminate bacteria and germs from garments. In addition to the five temperature levels, you can also choose between nine drying options best suited for your clothing.

Other Fourth of July furniture and appliances sales

Wayfair

You can take advantage of major savings on furniture, décor, outdoor essentials and more during Wayfair's July Fourth Clearance event. From outdoor games to office furniture, you can snag deals on everything you need.

This stylish patio chair with more than 1,400 reviews is on sale for more than 20% off and also ships for free.

For a versatile seating option, you can dress up this planter bench with vibrant fauna. With a discount of 31% off, you can snag this bench for just over $100.

Thanks to major discounts at Wayfair, each chair in this set now costs just $100, so you can catch them both for just $200.

You can save more than 50% on this durable Adirondack chair. Reviewers found they were easy to assemble and make a great addition to any outdoor living space.

Macy's

During Macy's July Fourth Sale, you can enjoy savings up to 60% off on select summer styles.

Whether you're headed to the campground or are looking to create your own backyard fire pit, this iron ring can help to keep things safe and contained. Until July 5, you can enjoy 63% off this summer essential.

This side table features a ceramic tile tabletop and can add a bit of color to any outdoor space. You can snag this vibrant blue design for just $40 as part of Macy's July Fourth Sale.

Looking to ditch the dining room chair you've been using as part of your work-from-home workspace? This comfortable swivel chair is currently on sale for just $60, but you can save an additional 10% at checkout using the code FOURTH.

This functional storage option can help reduce clutter while acting as a convenient seating option for guests.

The ember retainer on this grate is meant to keep the fire burning longer while keeping the logs in one place. You can save more than $30 on this helpful find during Macy's July Fourth sale.

Walmart

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Walmart is offering major rollbacks on hundreds of items during its "The Big Save" event. You can take advantage of discounts on tech, fashion, outdoor gear and more.

This modern patio set is ready for any backyard occasion. It includes two swivel chairs with plush cushions and a table that seems perfect for unwinding.

Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this lightweight table is perfect for any occasion that calls for some extra seating.

Make your living space functional with this convertible loveseat that features a plush memory foam mattress. Each of the three styles are currently on sale for more than $100 off the original price.

Make frosty summer treats all summer long with this affordable snow cone maker. The gadget comes with two reusable snow cone shells and a scoop to fill them with.

This popular self-cleaning vacuum has more than 790 reviews from Walmart customers, and you can currently buy it for $80 off.

Amazon

Although Amazon has not announced any holiday-specific savings, you can sill find discounts on summer essentials across the site.

This griddler can function as a panini press, full grill, half griddle and more. The cooking plates are also machine-washable, so cleaning is a breeze.

This side table doubles as a cooler and can even extend to serve as a cocktail table.

Bring the fun of s'mores inside with this compact gadget. It features compartment trays to hold all of the yummy essentials, and the forks you'll need to roast them to gooey perfection.

