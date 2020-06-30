Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While the Fourth of July is all about celebrating with friends and family, making fun summer cocktails and enjoying fireworks, it's also a great time to score huge online savings.

This holiday weekend, retailers are cutting prices on the items you've had your eye on all year long.

With so many deals available, we did all the work for you and rounded up the best Fourth of July sales of 2020 in one spot. From Amazon to Home Depot and mattresses to clothing, we searched high and low for all the best deals to take advantage of right now.

Whether you're looking for a few summer staples or want to buy something a bit more expensive like a TV or grill, we've got you covered with plenty of options!

The list below has July Fourth sales by category. To quickly jump to the category you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Fourth of July mattress sales

The mattress brand is offering up to $350 off mattresses, and you can get free organic sheets with your purchase.

For a limited time, save up to $500 on select mattress sets, up to $200 on select power bases, 20% off toppers (plus a free gift!) and get a $300 gift when you purchase a mattress set.

If you're in the market to buy a new mattress, you can't go wrong with this one from Temper-Pedic. This cloud-like mattress is great for summer because it’s designed with special materials to keep you cool all night long.

Eight Sleep is offering a free gravity blanket (worth $300) with a Pod mattress until July 4.

Get 30% off the whole website, plus two free pillows when you use the code 4JULY30 at checkout. You can also get a free adjustable base (worth up to $719) with the code 4JULYADJUST.

For a limited time, get 20% off and two free cloud pillows with the code JULY20 when you buy a mattress or bundle.

Walmart is offering deals on mattresses for as low as $99.

For a budget-friendly option, consider this Lucid mattress from Walmart. The 8.5-inch mattress is individually encased to isolate motion and increase airflow for better ventilation while you sleep. It has a 4.6-star rating and is currently over 35% off!

Save $200 or get two free pillows with every mattress when you use the code ORGANIC200 until July 6.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off with the promo code INDEPENDENCE25 until July 7.

Through July 5, you can receive a free mattress protector, sheet set and two plush pillows with any mattress purchase.

You can enjoy up to 10% off Casper's entire website and save big on some of the brand's most popular mattresses through July 2.

Casper's original mattress is made with three supportive layers of foam and has over 19,000 reviews.

For a limited time, Helix Sleep is offering $100 off any mattress purchase with the code FOJ100, $150 off any order over $1,250 with the code FOJ150 and $200 off orders over $1,750 with the code FOJ200. All mattress orders come with two free Dream Pillows.

Birch Living is offering $200 off any Birch mattress with free no-contact delivery using the code FOJ200 until July 4.

If you try to live an organic lifestyle, you'll love this Birch Living mattress. It's made with 100% organic cotton and comes with a natural cotton cover to promote breathability and airflow.

You can save up to 40% off select mattresses at Wayfair for a limited time.

Overstock is currently offering an extra 15% off select mattresses.

Mattress Firm is offering up to $500 off a queen bed and a free adjustable base when you spend more than $699 with the code ELEVATE. You can also get up to 50% off select brands like Sleepy's, Serta and more.

Fourth of July furniture sales

Save an extra 15% off select furniture for the living room, dining room and bedroom and an extra 10% off select patio and garden items for a limited time. Plus, Overstock is offering free shipping on all orders.

This discounted storage ottoman will not only help keep your space decluttered, but it will look great in your home too! It features smooth, refined upholstery and delicate tufted waffle stitching on its lid, which will give any room a contemporary upgrade.

The furniture retailer is offering 20% off AllForm sofas, sectionals, armchairs and loveseats when you use the code FOJ20 at checkout.

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off clearance for the Fourth of July. You can get up to 60% off outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating, kitchen and dining furniture, office furniture and more.

You can save up to $180 on furniture sold at Walmart, including deals on armchairs, desks, dressers, couches and more.

Sick of your current headboard? Change things up with this modern farmhouse design from Better Homes & Gardens. It’s available in both a twin and queen size and comes in rustic gray and white.

Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off select outdoor furniture for a limited time. You can score deals on tables, sectionals, patio umbrellas, side tables and more.

Get 20% off furniture, up to 40% off rugs, up to 50% off mirrors and 25% off everything else for a limited time.

You can score up to 70% off select furniture at Anthropologie, plus an extra 50% off with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

If you're looking to redesign your outdoor living space, consider this beautiful chair from Anthropologie that can be used both outside and inside. The Italian-inspired chairs are made with rattan and available in light brown and black.

You can save up to 25% off select patio furniture and up to 35% off interior furniture at Home Depot for a limited time.

Macy's is offering up to 60% off furniture, including sectionals, outdoor dining sets and more.

Shoppers can find up to 25% off outdoor furniture, including lounge chairs, tables, patio sets and more.

Fourth of July appliance sales

You can save big on a variety of different appliances from Amazon, including the Ninja 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker, robot vacuum cleaners, pans and more.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This 8-in-1 kitchen device made by Ninja is a necessity if you love to cook! It pressure cooks, steams, slow cooks, sautés and sears, air crisps, bakes, roasts and broils.

Home chefs can save up to 40% off kitchen appliances at Home Depot for a limited time. Discounted items include refrigerators, wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, mini-fridges, wine coolers and more.

Celebrate the Fourth of July by taking $100 off select Dyson vacuums until July 11.

Enjoy up to 75% off kitchen appliances from Bed, Bath & Beyond. Sales items include Keurig coffee makers, knife block sets, toaster ovens, Le Creuset pots and more.

Save yourself time in the morning and eliminate long lines at the coffee shop by investing in a quality coffee maker. This Keurig machine makes regular brewed coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with four different size options.

Take up to 55% off major appliances at Wayfair this weekend and score big on items like refrigerators, smoke hoods, portable air conditioners, wine fridges and more.

Fourth of July grill sales

You can get over 40% off on charcoal grills, gas grills, smokers, pellet grills and more.

This Dyna-Glo grill is great for those looking for a budget-friendly and quality grill. It features five stainless steel main burners and one side burner, plus two large wheels for easy transport.

Wayfair is offering up to 50% off on outdoor cooking essentials, including a variety of different grills and fire pits.

You can currently save up to 30% off on select grills sold at Amazon.

If you’re looking for something extra portable, consider this Weber “Go-Anywhere” Charcoal Grill. It has just under 1,000 verified and positive reviews on Amazon!

Walmart shoppers can score up to $150 on select gas grills, outdoor griddles, charcoal grills, pellet grills and combo grills.

Fourth of July clothing and style sales

Now is the perfect time to stock up on your summer wardrobe essentials and take advantage of Madewell's 40% discount for a limited time only. Use the code HOTSTUFF to save big on items like skirts, shoes, tops and more.

Celebrate the Fourth of July this year by getting an extra 50% off everything from Anthropologie.

This blouse from Anthropologie would look great with a variety of different bottoms. Tuck it into your favorite pair of white jeans, a denim skirt or even a pair of leggings for an extra casual feel.

Kendra Scott's Fourth of July sale includes alternating deals with markdowns up to 60% off.

You can take up to 70% off clearance for women and men at Express and snag great deals on rompers, dresses, jeans, shirts and more.

A white summer dress is a staple every woman needs in her closet. This flowy, tie-shoulder maxi dress from Express is lightweight and would look good on any body type.

Macy's is offering up to 60% off shoes, handbags, jewelry and clothing for women, men and kids for a limited time.

These Calvin Klein shorts for men are a great staple for the summer. They feature a soft cotton stretch fabric that provides a smooth, flexible feel.

You can score up to 75% off all clearance at Old Navy, with styles starting at just $3.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 70% off over 100 different styles from J. Crew Factory.

This red wrap dress from J. Crew Factory is an effortless style that will make you feel like a million bucks. It comes in red, yellow and black — and it’s nearly 80% off!

Banana Republic is offering up to 60% off everything, plus an extra 60% off sale styles.

Get 40% off select shoes with the code FORTY for a limited time only. Discounted items include swim shoes, summer sandals and sneakers.

Take an extra 40% off sale styles at Kate Spade with the code EXTRA40.

Enjoy 40% off select full-price styles for a limited time with the code HBDUSA. Items include maxi dresses, blouses, shorts and more.

Maxi dresses are flattering, easy and fun. This one from the Loft is a great summer find that would pair well with your favorite summer sandals and a large brimmed sun hat.

A few new bathing suits during this time of year is always a nice pick-me-up! Stock up at Swimsuits for All and enjoy 40% off already reduced items with code SUMMER20.

Take up to 60% off everything at Gap and save big on T-shirts, denim, dresses, shoes and more.

You can save up to 60% off Nordstrom's designer clearance section for a limited time only.

If you're in need of some new sunglasses but don't want to spend a lot of money, consider Sonix. All of the brand's sunglasses are 50% off for the Fourth of July from July 3 to July 5.

You can stock up on summer shoes during Dolce Vita's Fourth of July sale, which includes discounts of up to 75% off select items including espadrilles, chic summer sandals and more.

Summer essentials are up to 50% off at L.L. Bean for the Fourth of July.

From July 3 to July 5, take advantage of Athleta's Fourth of July deal. Save $25 off purchases of $150 and $50 off purchases of $250.

Fourth of July electronic sales

You can currently save big on tablets, wireless earbuds, laptops, smart speakers and more.

If you haven’t already ditched the cord, consider upgrading to a wireless option with these discounted Apple AirPods Pro. The new style has noise-canceling capabilities and easily connects to your Bluetooth.

Is your child a bookworm? If so, buy them the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition to keep all of their books in one place. It’s currently 27% off and comes in four different fun colors and designs.

Save $100 off the HERO8 Black camera and get a free SD card and battery for a limited time only.

Rosetta Stone will upgrade customers who have a CD-ROM or downloadable product to a single-language lifetime subscription for free until July 8.

Walmart customers can save up to $200 on select TVs, earbuds, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches and more.

Since you're probably spending a lot more time watching TV these days, it might be time for an upgrade. The Samsung 55-inch 4K Ulta HD Smart TV is currently $200 off at Walmart and comes with access to thousands of different apps. You can watch your favorite shows on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, and it has an extra crisp and detailed display thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution.

You can save up to $500 on select PCs, tablets, smartphones and more for a limited time.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!