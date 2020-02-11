Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Shopping for kids can be tough — and finding the best gifts on the market can become a whole lot more difficult.

Instead of combatting half-emptied isles in the store, you might want to turn to the internet to find the most popular kids' toys of 2020.

Have an active adventurer on your hands? We've got some interactive games that are sure to keep them busy. Or maybe your child is a nurturer at heart. You'll find the perfect toys that they can care for throughout the year.

No matter what age you're buying for, we're sure that there is a toy gift that will please even the pickiest of kids. Scroll on to see our picks for the most popular holiday toys of the gift-giving season.

Bestselling toy gifts for kids

Baby Shark Fingerlings are here! This itty bitty shark responds to sound and motion. Watch him dance!

These tiny fur balls continue to dominate the holiday toy rush. They transform into cute stuffed animals with the love and care from their new owner. It's meant for kids ages 2 and up and is currently the no. 1 release on Amazon for plush interactive toys.

Who doesn't love sprinkles? This new portable art set allows budding artists to create pieces using the festive decorations, but without the hassle of sprinkles flying everywhere.

These hot new surprise dolls combine fun, fashion and lots and lots of gorgeous colorful hair. Noah and her girl squad have “Big hair don’t care” attitudes and love to share their passion with the world via the Hairdorables channel on YouTube.

Watch out Fingerlings! These big-eyed lemurs promise to be a stocking stuffer success. Owleez can light up, make cool sounds and learn to fly.

Best toy gifts under $50 for kids

This baby Toothless dragon from "How to Train Your Dragon" growls, flaps his wings when you help him fly and roars at you when you roar at him first.

Boxy Girls love shopping online for anything fashion — shoes, clothes, bags, makeup, jewelry and more! They can’t wait to receive their online orders in packages shipped right to the door. Unbox the packages with Boxy Girls to discover tons of fashion surprises. Each Boxy Girl comes with four packages to unbox.

Lego always rolls out new sets that are bound to make your little one smile. There are a bunch of options this year, including these "Stars Wars" sets that are sure to be popular.

Parents are going bonkers for this one. This Echo is designed just for kids — they can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories and call approved friends and family.

Kids who love "Paw Patrol" on Nickelodeon will adore the rescue pups' new fire truck! The ladder extends and there are plenty of flashing lights and sounds.

So cute! Cabbage Patch Kids will be flying off the shelves this Christmas. Look for these adorable naptime babies. Each one comes ready for cuddles with a cozy blanket, a pacifier and contemporary fashion.

Doc McStuffins to the rescue! This all-in-one nursery is a must for Doc fans. Kids will spend hours taking care of newborns and diagnosing all those boo-boos.

Best toy gifts under $100 for kids

Last year, we got HatchiBabies. Now, the newest version of the toy egg is here. Introducing — Hatchimals WOW! Kids will find a pink or purple Llalacorn inside the speckled egg. Then, extend the egg play and watch them hatch over and over again — each time Llalacorn wakes up, she'll be in a different mood!

Nintendo Labo kits offer interactive build-and-play experiences that combine the fun of DIY creations with the magic of the Nintendo Switch system (sold separately). Players can build six Toy-Cons, including a car, plane, submarine, two keys and a pedal.

Our friends at the Toy Insider put this lovable bear on their own "Hottest Toys" list — and why wouldn't they? This expressive plush will give hugs, dance and play games. When kids feed him a treat, he’ll respond with eating sounds.

Use the remote to send Batman zooming around in this tricked out vehicle. Spin forward, backward, right, left or all around​. Then, watch the Batmobile transform with lights and sounds and return to vehicle mode.

Best toy gifts under $200 for kids

Kids can build battling robots with this motorized STEM construction kit. The kit comes with two bots and with more than 600 snap-together pieces. Once kids build and assemble their own robots, these smart-tech, self-stabilizing boxers are ready for a match.

It's off to the races! This new garage from Hot Wheels includes parking for over 140 cars so your little one will be playing for hours on end.

If it comes from Arendelle, your "Frozen" fan will love it! This year, expect a lot of "Frozen 2" merchandise to flood the shelves. We anticipate that this castle will be a hit.

