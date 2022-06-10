Grandmothers are the style icons of the summer, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When you think of summer style, it's no secret that this year's breakout trend is the "coastal grandmother." We've seen the preppy look defined by its white linen culottes and breezy blouses take over social media — but have you heard of the "grandmillennial" yet?

Don't worry if you haven't, Byrdie Editorial Director Hallie Gould stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to breakdown the trend that's inspired by our grandmothers. According to Gould, the grandmillennial is similar to the coastal grandmother, though instead of a focus on airy neutrals, it's more of a combination of vintage-inspired clothing, with crochet sweaters, long dresses, colorful patterns and decorative buttons.

Gould shares how both trends have breezy fabrics that easily blend together, so you can embrace the look individually or pair it with your coastal grandmother favorites. Keep reading to see all the ways you can wear the grandmillennial trend this summer, from linen dresses to headscarfs.

Grandmillennial style must-haves

Gould says crochet is peak grandma style and it made a comeback with many people taking up the hobby during the pandemic. This vintage-inspired cardigan is crochet-designed and is made of 100 percent cotton.

"This cardigan is perfect for the warmer months. It’s colorful, breezy, and you can wear it alone or layered over a tank top or dress," said Gould.

"Pearls are no longer stuffy or too formal and the gemstone is very trendy this summer," said Gould. "These earrings are an easy way to add them into your wardrobe." According to the brand, the earrings feature freshwater pearls that make each piece unique.

Gould loves this breezy ruffled dress, which features a floral and colorful pattern. She says it's an easy piece to throw on with sneakers during the day, or dress up with wedges at night.

"This woven top handle bag is the perfect balance of 'beachy chill' and structured. Raffia is always a trend for the beach, but it's time to bring the fabric with us everywhere," Gould said. This chic purse features an interior lining and a pocket to hold your important cards.

Gould says this oversized shirt is a perfect coastal grandma piece. Coming in a classic neutral hue or bright orange, you can pair it with your favorite linen pants or wear it as a beach coverup.

For a twist on the crochet style, this adorable tank top is one-of-a-kind. According to the brand, it's made-to-order and reconstructed from recycled crochet blankets. The brand does note that because this top is custom made, it may take up to three weeks to create and ship.

If you're already a fan of the coastal grandmother, you'll know these are a closet staple. Coming in three different earthy colors, these breezy drape pants are made of 100 percent linen, according to the brand.

"If you need something even breezier, this white linen dress is the one," said Gould. Featuring a tie-waist, according to the brand, this button down dress is made of 100 percent linen and right now, you can grab it at 73% off.

Gould loves headscarves because you can wear it so many different ways. Coming in classic tan or bold summer colors, this scarf is made of lightweight 100 percent polyester.

"Go full grandmother and protect your hair from the wind by wrapping it over your full head or fold it up and wear it as a headband," Gould says.

