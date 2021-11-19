Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From putting up festive decorations to cooking and enjoying lavish meals together, the holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones and making sweet memories. Family activities like playing lighthearted games and building gingerbread houses together are the perfect way to share big laughs while creating long-lasting traditions.

From traditional homes to entire villages, we rounded up a few different (and delicious) cookie decorating kits that will definitely get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Gingerbread house kits the whole family will love

If everyone in the family wants to decorate their own unique gingerbread house, a village of gingerbread houses is the way to go. This kit comes with supplies like icing and colorful candies to build and spruce up four mini gingerbread houses. For under $10, you can't beat this deal.

Don't forget Bullseye in your holiday plans! This kit comes with pieces to build and decorate a doghouse for the beloved Target mascot, as well as a gingerbread-shaped cookie of Bullseye himself so that you can dress him up for the holidays.

Take on every step of the gingerbread house-making experience with this allergen-free gingerbread kit. Now everyone can safely be included in the holiday fun with supplies like a vegan, gluten-free cookie mix, vegan royal icing and naturally colored sprinkles and sparkles.

You can't go wrong with a good old-fashioned gingerbread house. Show off your icing and decor skills with this Michaels exclusive kit that has gingerbread pieces, icing, candy jewels, fruity gummies and a start tray.

Using icing to hold your gingerbread structure together is a task that is seemingly easy and surprisingly difficult. With this set from Walgreens, you won't have to rely on icing to "glue" your house together because the pieces come in a "link and lock" style, like a puzzle! Fit them together and use a bit of icing for additional support, but the rest is mainly used for decoration.

With this kit, you can build a home for your Elf on the Shelf! While it's exciting to move your elf around from place to place throughout the season, it'd be nice to give them a place to come back to each night. This kit even comes with scene setters so they'll have some familiar faces hanging around.

This Hershey's cookie house kit is perfect for the chocolate lovers in your family. In addition to chocolate cookie pieces for the exterior, this kit also includes a chocolate cookie kid and chocolate cookie tree, three Hershey's Milk Chocolate Snack Bars and seven Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses.

Why build a gingerbread house when you can build a gingerbread castle? Bring winter wonderland dreams to life in miniaturized edible form with this kit from Wilton. It comes with everything you need, including pre-baked gingerbread panels, three types of candy, blue decorating sugar, white fondant and ready-to-use icing.

Create a true mini village with this kit that has pieces to build and decorate four different houses in varying shapes and sizes. The houses only stand between 3 1/4 to 4 inches high, so this could also double as a creative centerpiece during holiday festivities.

Complete your gingerbread scene with a holiday sleigh! You won't have to worry about having an empty sleigh, either, because the kit also comes with a small gingerbread man, tree and candy cane decorations you can decorate and put inside.

If gingerbread isn't your thing, you can still get in on the fun with this Oreo chocolate cookie kit. Aside from the chocolate cookie pieces to build the house, it also comes with icing, fruity gummies, candy jewels and Oreos in both mini and regular sizes.

Kids can design their very own Barbie Dreamhouse with this vanilla gingerbread cookie kit. Plus, right now, it's currently a bestseller in dessert decorating kits on Amazon.

