Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means Christmas is even closer than anyone probably realized. Not only is it time to break out your most festive decorations, it’s also time to start preparing for holiday get-togethers of all kinds. While you’re busy planning menus and guest lists, don’t forget to come up with some fun activities to keep your guests entertained once they arrive.

If you’re struggling to come up with ideas or just want to try something new this year, we found a few bestselling, top-rated games you can buy right now.

Best Christmas party games, according to shoppers

Whether it's a family party or a casual get-together with people who may not know each other too well, this game of over 300 questions is designed to spark "cozy conversation" and will get everyone comfortable in no time. "It was wonderful to move the conversation into areas where normally we don’t venture. I felt like it helped us to feel closer as a family," one verified five-star Amazon reviewer shared.

A snowball fight is a wintertime staple activity, but if the lawn's still green, you can bring the fun indoors with these plush snowballs. Split your group up into teams and have an impromptu fight inside with these adorable snowballs that are soft enough for you not to worry about broken windows. "[They're] easy to grasp, [which makes] it fun for the elderly to join in the action with family and friends," one reviewer wrote.

Bowling gets a festive twist with these Christmas tree pins and red bowling balls. Everyone is sure to have a blast with this miniature set. It's perfect for indoors with pins standing at just nine inches high and bowling balls at four inches in diameter. The small size also makes for easy set up and storage. "The children had a lot of fun playing as well as adults. [It's] made of good quality so [it] doesn't break easily," wrote one Oriental Trading reviewer.

Mad Libs is a classic game that gets everyone involved and is sure to keep the party laughing. "By the end of the first one, we were rolling on the ground with tears streaming down our face. It's a great stocking stuffer and a fun new tradition!" shared one Amazon reviewer.

This fast-paced card game is sure to get everyone excited from the very beginning. As familiar holiday phrases fill the air, your goal is to collect four identical cards to obtain a game token and beat the Christmas rush. Five to 10-minute rounds keep everything moving and up to eight people can play at the same time. "The opportunities to laugh were endless," one five-star reviewer wrote, recounting their experience.

Play this festive version of pin the tail on the donkey, except it's pin the nose on the snowman! The kit includes 10 paper noses, a nose-less snowman face and two blindfolds. Everyone can get in on the fun, but the kids are sure to love this one. "Children will giggle and have fun attempting to get the nose exactly in the proper place," one reviewer shared before calling it a must have.

Help Rudolph and his friends on their journey through the North Pole to find and deliver the Misfit toys in this Candyland-esque board game. Up to four people can play at a time as Rudolph, Hermey the Misfit Elf, Yukon Cornelius or the Abominable Snowman. It has a 4.7-star average and over 200 verified five-star ratings.

No more coming up with charade ideas on your own. This Christmas game comes with two stacks of cards that tell you exactly what to act out and how long you have to do it. While some cards may be more difficult to portray than others, it's guaranteed to provide laughs all around. One reviewer loved it so much after a co-worker brought it to a work luncheon, they had to get it for themselves!

Avoid long shipping times with this bestselling printable game. The Family Feud-style game has been redubbed Friendly Feud so that you can play it with anyone and everyone. "[It's a] great way to spend the holidays even from a distance!" one shopper raved.

If you're looking for a classic party game, you can't go wrong with trivia. Test your guests' knowledge of all things holiday-related, from movie and TV questions to head-scratchers about carols and traditions around the globe. This set has over 850 verified five-star ratings and a 4.4-star average.

Bring carnival fun right to your home with a holiday twist. These inflatable antlers can be worn as a hat or set atop any surface while guests aim to get any of the 12 rings hooked on. "We had so much fun with this on Christmas day and I could not believe the air held because I had put air in them almost two weeks before Christmas and the air held," raved one person.

No one will be left out in this Christmas bingo game that comes with 40 player cards, 32 caller chips and two calling cards. It has a 4.4-star average and over 500 verified five-star ratings. One reviewer said the set is sturdy enough to use year after year and even swaps the paper markers for pieces of candy for an added incentive.

Kids and adults alike will love this festive spin on Monopoly. Up to six people can play at a time, doing their best to spread Christmas cheer without going bankrupt. "Families don't spend enough time together having fun. This is how it starts!" one recent reviewer encouraged.

Everyone knows Santa's a busy man. Toss him a few cookies before he goes with this bean bag toss game. The set includes a wooden game board, support pole and five bean bags, so you have plenty of chances to perfect your aim. Reviewers called it a fun game for both kids and adults.

