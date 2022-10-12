Editor's note: This story may contain spoilers for prying little eyes!

It’s that time of year, you know, where the Elf on the Shelf keeps an eye on the kids and lets them know Christmas is coming. Which means parents must make a mad dash each night to rearrange their special friend before dawn.

Elf on the Shelf is a popular tradition where families use a plush stuffed elf to “keep an eye” on children during the countdown to Christmas. The family elf gets a unique name and arrives between the day after Thanksgiving and December 1.

Through the years, the trend has gained popularity with parents often seeking out elaborate measures with their North Pole visitor in an effort to make sure children are on their best behavior.

"The Lumistella Company is proud to offer one-of-a-kind joyful family moments using characters kids’ love at Christmastime," Chanda Bell, founder & co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on The Shelf, told TODAY Parents. "The traditions we offer are simple, classic and timeless."

Bell told TODAY that the brand will launch several exciting new products this season, including board and card games, an elf carrier and "In Case of Elftastrophe!" — a book dedicated to cures for the dreaded moment someone touches their magical elf.

"Regardless of age, every family member who chooses to do so can participate in our story-world of Santa Claus by reading books together, watching one of our four animated specials on Netflix, or by embracing the silliness of elf hide-n-seek," Bell said.

60 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas to try this year

Whether you plan to go all out with elf accessories or want to keep it simple, here are 60 Elf on the Shelf ideas, starting with four epic elf arrivals:

A delicious start to the season

Special delivery!

Quarantine jars.

Elf adoption.

17 easy Elf on the Shelf ideas

Let’s be honest, while everyone is making merry, the holiday season can feel overwhelming ... and now we have added an elf to the mix. Don’t worry, there are easy ways to set up Santa’s little spy.

Taking a snooze.

Get pumped for Christmas!

Snow angels for Santa.

Climbing to un-bow-lievable heights.

That's a wrap!

Fun for everyone!

Masks make great hammocks.

Tic-Tac-Bow.

Elves watching..."Elf"!

Could use a little help here!

Elf on the Shelf: “Greatest Showman” edition

Feeling lucky.

Picture perfect.

Giddy up!

Foodie fun (this idea works great on bananas as well!)

Beep beep!

Spidey senses.

17 fun Elf on the Shelf ideas

For parents interested in upping the ante this year, here are a handful of creative Elf scenes that are sure to please...but do require a bit of planning.

Grinch stew.

Zoom with Santa

Cirque du Elf-e

An imposter among us!

Wrap it up!

Twist and shout!

What's popping?

Ugly sweater party

A special breakfast selection.

Pour some sugar on me.

Pool and floaty required.

Pucker up!

The only acceptable chocolate droppings!

Splish splash, it’s time for a bath.

Mele Kalikimaka!

A little help here?

Gone fishing!

7 funny Elf on the Shelf ideas

It’s all fun and games until you wind up on the naughty list.

Mmm...chips!

Not your average church choir...

Under...where?

Just a sip.

When life imitates art.

Where is the lie?

This one has us “Thinking Out Loud.”

15 last minute Elf on the Shelf ideas

Stumbling down the steps, only to realize the elf hasn't move? We've got you covered.

Big hugs.

On a roll.

Roller coaster time!

These shoes were made for...riding.

Cuddle buddies.

Pause for an elf-ie.

Clean freak.

A long winter's nap.

Stroll patrol.

A good reminder.

Flossy, flossy.

A little mess never hurt anyone.

Just hanging out.

Ready to brew.

Let there be light.