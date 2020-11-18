16 cookie decorating kits designed to make the holiday season sweeter

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Holiday baking season has just about arrived! If turning your kitchen into a cookie workshop feels overwhelming, fear not. There's a wide range of kits available that come with everything you need to create beautiful, holiday-themed baked goods without covering your countertops in flour.

If you're not in the mood to fill the sink with dirty dishes and spend hours using your oven this holiday season, we've rounded up some of the best cookie decorating kits out there.

From kits that come with pre-baked cookies to easy box mixes that limit the amount of ingredients you'll have to mix, there's something in this list to satisfy every sweet tooth and get every baker in the holiday spirit.

This Advent calendar opens to reveal ingredients, baking tools and recipes needed to make six different kinds of holiday cookies. Every few days, you'll have gathered enough ingredients to bake a new cookie recipe, making the entire month of December a sweet affair.

Let's get tacky! This affordable Christmas cookie decorating kit from Walmart gives you everything you need to make eight sweater-shaped treats and decorate them as ugly holiday sweaters.

For a personalized holiday gift that's sweet as can be, try out this cookie kit from Baketivity. Simply upload your photo images to their website. When you're finished, Baketivity will send everything you need to make a dozen iced sugar cookies with edible photo stickers.

This adorable kawaii holiday cookie decorating kit comes with a dozen Christmas tree, snowman and gingerbread man cookies and everything you need to decorate them.

Top this sweet pizza dough with three kinds of chocolate and some mini marshmallows for a unique holiday baking experience.

This DIY cookie wreath kit comes with everything required to make and decorate more than two dozen snowflake sugar cookies and assemble them into a decorative holiday wreath.

This beautiful cookie kit from Magnolia Market comes with supplies to make and decorate buttery shortbread cookies in fall shapes like pumpkins, campfires and leaves.

Delight the gluten-free members of your family with this set of two mini gluten-free gingerbread houses from Little Chefs. In addition to the supplies needed to create the gingerbread houses, this kit includes decorations like sanding sugars, rainbow sprinkles and organic jelly beans for decorating.

This kit for kids comes with everything they need to make and decorate a dozen gingerbread men for the holidays. The kit also comes with a holiday craft and detailed instructions that teach kids how to make the cookies themselves.

Gather your own herd of Christmas reindeer with this Wondershop reindeer cookie decorating kit. The kit comes with two large stand-up reindeer and all the materials needed to give them some holiday bling.

This Chanukah house kit comes with all the supplies needed to create a beautiful sugar cookie house, including a six-point star and menorah made from sugar.

If you're not a fan of gingerbread but love the adorable look of little gingerbread men, this brownie kit from Walmart will make your holiday happy. The kit comes with supplies to make and decorate eight gingerbread man brownies.

This sweet holiday cookie kit from Pottery Barn Teen lets budding bakers channel their inner cookie decorator. The kit comes with a mix of tree and snowflake cookies and all the royal icing and sparkling sugar needed to decorate them.

Sweeten your Thanksgiving table with this adorable cookie kit. The creative kit comes with cookies in the shape of a turkey, pumpkin, and leaf, plus all the icing and decorations needed to get them all ready for the holiday.

Snowman and llama sugar figurines accompany this unique gingerbread house kit from Target, which also comes with icing and pink and purple sprinkles for decorating.

Decorate your own delicious, buttercream frosted Cheryl's treats in the comfort of your own home. Each kit comes with two dozen cookies, generous tubs of yellow and green frosting and ample decorations for your edible masterpiece.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!