10 Free People fall dresses for weddings, work and beyond — all under $100

While fall fashion might initially call to mind cozy sweaters and boots, dresses shouldn't be overlooked as a seasonal staple. With the gorgeous weather of October and November, everyone wants to make plans before transitioning to a true stay-inside, sweatpants-only situation. The best fall dresses look just as cute on their own for warmer days as they do when layered with coats and tights, and they're versatile enough for various occasions the season may bring.

Free People is known for its dresses, and this fall the brand has an array of on-trend options perfect for the season, from plaid pinafores to silky, romantic slip dresses to cozy sweater dresses. And you don't have to sacrifice comfort and quality to rock the latest trends: Many Free People dresses are made of 100 percent cotton and other desirable materials.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect wedding guest dress, office-friendly dresses to wear to work or just a stylish dinner-date frock, read on for our fall favorites from Free People. The best part? All of these Free People dresses are under $100.

Free People fall dresses under $100

“Simple and sweet,” one shopper wrote about this silky midi slip dress. With a bias cut and deep v-neckline, it's a sultry option for dressier dinners and cocktail-attire weddings. During the day, dress it down with a sweater and flats or sneakers. Contrast seaming adds some architectural detail to this otherwise minimal slip dress.

Waffle knit is one of those textures that’s perfect for fall. This dress is made to be breathable yet cozy with a 100 percent thermal cotton material. A cute babydoll silhouette and empire waist add some shape to this otherwise relaxed-fit dress, which comes in five colors including chocolate brown and light gray. (Plus: It has pockets!) Pair it with ankle boots and add tights when temperatures drop. “What a great way to start fall,” one reviewer wrote. “This is too adorable!”

Fall dressing is all about warm, rich textures and layering, and this dress shines for both of those reasons. Made of a cotton-linen blend, this maxi dress has a heartier feel that would work well with a cowboy boot and denim jacket — or a slouchy sweater and a heeled boot. We're fans of the fig color for fall, but it also comes in ivory.

This long-sleeve mini dress has so many cute details, including henley-style buttons and ties at the waist and pockets. Billed by the brand as a transitional staple, this 100-percent cotton dress is versatile enough to wear on its own or layer with tights and a jacket for chilly fall days. In addition to the color shown, it's available in peach, black and ivory.

This dress has a bit of a prairie vibe to it, with its textured cotton and top-to-bottom buttons. A v-neckline shows a hint of cleavage, and a front slit accessorizes the hem. This midi dress gets rave reviews, including from one shopper who wrote, “I was shocked at how flattering this dress is, so shocked I decided to get married in it!” It comes in 13 colors, from willow green to wild papaya.

This plaid minidress is ‘60s gogo-meets-Clueless, and it’ll look so good with sneakers or a high boot and sheer tights. The bow tie in the back adds a fun feminine touch.

With its sweater knit fabric, this is the ultimate fall dress. It’ll keep you cozy by itself, or you can add a coat for colder weather. The body-hugging silhouette adds a dose of sultry to this dress that comes in nine rich neutrals, including an opal silk that’s a personal favorite. “Neckline is stunning and can either be pulled up for a more modest look or pulled down for a sexier reveal,” one shopper notes.

Sometimes you just need a flowy, easy-breezy dress. For occasions that call for snazziness when you’re also craving comfort, this dress is the best of both. It’s designed for a loose fit with an elastic empire waist and a soft, textured fabric. “Literally I’m almost ashamed to say I have this in like 3 or 4 colors,” one reviewer wrote. “I LOVE it.”

A slip dress is one of those year-round wardrobe essentials. It can be worn with a heel for a night out or a wedding, or dressed down with a jacket and boots. With elegant shoulder ties, a scalloped hem, sweetheart neckline and fig color, this dress is a fall showstopper.

This cute set, which features a cropped tee beneath a relaxed pinafore-style dress, is the perfect wardrobe staple to transition from summer to fall. Pair it with cute boots and you'll be stepping out in style wherever the season takes you.