Fenty Beauty's entire collection launches at Ulta Beauty — here's what to shop

Rihanna may love the way you lie, but there's no mistruth to be found in this breaking news: Fenty Beauty is officially available at Ulta.

On Feb. 17, the founder and CEO made the big announcement (arguably her second most exciting one in recent weeks) via an Instagram post, showing a picture of herself holding a large Ulta Beauty shopping bag, filled with, one can only assume, the beauty mogul's bestselling makeup products.

“We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Fenty Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family," Monica Arnaudo, Ulta Beauty's chief merchandising officer, shared in a recent press release. "Rihanna has creatively developed and meticulously nurtured one of the most loved, inspirational beauty brands in today’s market. Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can’t wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.”

The makeup brand made waves in the beauty community when it launched back in 2017, debuting a collection of almost-instant cult favorites like the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Over the past five years, the company has expanded its lineup exponentially, releasing one bestselling product after another, including tinted moisturizers, dual highlighters, eyeshadows and the TikTok-viral Contour Skinstick. Now, you can finally shop these products and many more in the same place you pick up your favorite drugstore beauty staples.

While Fenty Beauty continues to evolve and drop more products faster than we can try them (we've already got eyes on the new Fenty Icon Refillable Lipsticks), the brand remains steadfast in upholding its original mission to provide "Beauty For All." The more-than-makeup mantra held by the music icon speaks to the importance of making everyone feel seen and heard, especially through beauty, as well as prioritizing products that reflect her audience's differences in race, ethnicity, culture and style.

“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand," Rihanna send in a press release. "I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do.”

The Fenty Beauty line will hit the shelves of more than 1,300 Ulta Beauty stores starting Sunday, March 6, but for the beauty gurus who can't wait a second longer to shop, you can find the full collection at Ulta.com right now. Not sure where to begin? See below for a list of bestsellers and customer favorites that we recommend adding to your cart ASAP.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna x Ulta Beauty

According to the brand, Rihanna's real-life makeup routine always starts with a "light-as-air" liquid foundation, so it's no surprise that Fenty Beauty originally launched with the release of the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte formula. The OG product is one of the most popular items to date and has even won over a few members of the Shop TODAY team.

"I love that this foundation comes in so many shades, so I really was able to find the perfect match," said branded commerce editor Francesca Cocchi. "I don't wear a lot of makeup, so I also appreciate how lightweight it feels. I use one layer for my everyday, natural makeup and add a second for special occasions when I want more of that full-coverage look."

Follow up the bestselling Pro Filt'r foundation with the collection's Retouch Concealer. The lightweight formula comes in 50 shades (yes, you read that correctly!) and promises a crease-proof finish, so every skin color and type can benefit. The brand says a little product goes a long way with this one, so we suggest applying with a light hand and slowly building to your preferred coverage.

Round out the Pro Filt'r trifecta with this powerful setting powder, which will lock in your look and give your skin a no-flash finish. And this "weightless" formula doesn't just take care of pesky shine — it's also said to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and imperfections.

This newly launched lipstick is serving major pigment, from eye-catching reds to sultry nudes (there are 10 shades in all). The formula has a soft, semi-matte finish and a lightweight feel, but what truly makes this product stand out is its refillable design. You can use the chic Icon Case to easily swap out your preferred colors instead of carrying around multiple bullet compacts.

Give your cheeks a chiseled look with Fenty Beauty's Contour Skinstick. The creamy formula is buildable, easy to blend and comes in a range of shades for every skin type. A pro tip from the brand: Use your fingers to warm up the product on the back of your hand to get a smoother application.

Whether you're looking for a subtle daytime glow or a head-turning boost in brightness for a night out on the town, this hybrid highlighter delivers. The cream-powder formula offers a "superfine" shimmer that the brand says easily blends into the skin and won't dull after hours of wear.

When 95 percent of shoppers (out of nearly 8,000) say they would recommend this gloss to a friend, you know it has to be good. Customers seem to love this intense lip luminizer for its smooth texture, non-sticky formula and intense shine. Wear it by itself or apply it over your favorite lip shade for an enhanced look. (And for an extra boost, try the Gloss Bomb Luminizer + Plumper!)

Shoppers with oily skin — or who simply desire a matte finish — should get their hands on these blotting papers. They are meant to eliminate shine while leaving your makeup perfectly intact. Stored in a refillable compact, which is discreetly designed to look like a lipstick case, you can carry these papers around with you anywhere for quick touch-ups while on the go.

Social editorial assistant Daniella Musacchio swears by this volumizing and lengthening mascara, saying that the product practically solved all her mascara woes. "There's absolutely no clumping, flaking or smudging after a full day of wear," she said. "I love how it's water-resistant but super easy to remove with a cleanser at the end of the day. Higher-priced mascaras have left me disappointed in the past, but Rihanna didn't let me down."

Fenty Beauty fans and beauty gurus alike went crazy over this tinted moisturizer after it was released last year — and the hype still hasn't died down. We expect that it has something to do with the product's buildable coverage and sweat- and transfer-resistant formula. The skin tint is also made with the brand's hydrating QuickBlur Complex, which promises a soft blur with an even finish.

Fans of the "no makeup" makeup look should consider picking up this brightening and blurring eye serum. According to the brand, the formula is humidity-resistant and can hydrate the under-eye area while also concealing dark circles.

Spring is still a few weeks away, but there's nothing wrong with giving your complexion a faux sun-kissed glow while you wait. The Instant Warmth Bronzer comes in eight matte shades and is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like mango and papaya fruit extracts.

This new Fenty Beauty eyeliner will become one of your must-have beauty bag staples in no time. It comes in a variety of colors and finishes, ranging from vibrant shimmers and classic matte blacks to soft metallics and glitter options. While you might have a hard time choosing a color, we expect that you won't experience any difficulty with the application process, thanks to the pencil's easy-to-hold triangle shape and twist-up tip.

From rosy pinks to peachy nudes (and every shade you can think of in between), these Snap Shadows offer a color combination that will suit everyone. Each palette includes six blendable shades in matte and shimmery finishes. These compacts are designed to snap together to help you create a customized palette, so we're tempted to add a second color combination to our carts.

