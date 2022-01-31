Rihanna is expecting her 1st child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is pregnant.

The “Umbrella” singer is expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

It will be the first child for both.

The singers were spotted over the weekend in New York City, where Rihanna's baby bump was shown under an unbuttoned pink jacket.

The couple, both of whom are 33, had been romantically linked for years, but nothing was confirmed until last year when the rapper opened up about their romance.

“The love of my life,” he told GQ. “My lady.”

The “Wild for the Night” rapper didn’t provide many specifics, but he did gush about being in a relationship.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” he said.

A$AP Rocky also discussed a future with him as a father.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on set of a music video on July 10, 2021 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he said.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he added.