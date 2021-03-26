Rihanna's beauty line just released a tinted moisturizer for all skin types

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Since we've spent most of the past year indoors or wearing a mask, many of us have likely not touched our makeup bags in months. But, there are some days where you might want to zhuzh up your look or maybe just conceal blemishes or even out skin tones — and Fenty Beauty's latest release might be the perfect fix.
The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the brand's first-ever tinted moisturizer, and promises to act as a real-life beauty filter for your face. Like other Fenty Beauty products, it's available in a wide range of shades that can match all skin tones, types and textures.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
In a press release, the brand noted that the Eaze Drop is meant to keep with founder Rihanna's vision of "'Beauty for All' by not only representing all skin tones, but different skin types, personalities and preferences, too."
The formula is lightweight but made for long wear and it's buildable to provide the light to medium coverage you'll want right now as the sun starts to come out. Not only that, but the brand says it can stand up to the summer heat thanks to the tendency of all Fenty Beauty products to be sweat-, humidity- and transfer-resistant.
Though the Eaze Drop is not formulated with SPF, you can apply it over your skin care products and a sunscreen for protection on sunny days.
The best part of the newest drop? Application is a breeze. Whether you want to use a kabuki brush or blend it in with your fingers thanks to the drop-tip applicator, it doesn't matter — you can ensure light coverage no matter what.
All 25 shades are made with vegan, cruelty-free formulas and feature Fenty Beauty's signature QuickBlur technology. According to the brand, this technology helps diminish the appearance of pores and wrinkles but other ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.
The brand's popular Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which is available in 50 shades, has amassed more than 16,000 reviews and over 715,000 "likes" from Sephora shoppers, and provides full coverage. Despite just dropping on March 26, the Eaze Drop already has over 6,900 "likes" on Sephora's site.
Fans of the Pro Filt'r can use Fenty Beauty's shade finder or easily match their favorite Pro Filt'r shade to the best Eaze Drop shade for their skin tone.
