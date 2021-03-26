Rihanna's beauty line just released a tinted moisturizer for all skin types

In a press release, the brand noted that the Eaze Drop is meant to keep with founder Rihanna's vision of "'Beauty for All' by not only representing all skin tones, but different skin types, personalities and preferences, too."

The formula is lightweight but made for long wear and it's buildable to provide the light to medium coverage you'll want right now as the sun starts to come out. Not only that, but the brand says it can stand up to the summer heat thanks to the tendency of all Fenty Beauty products to be sweat-, humidity- and transfer-resistant.

Though the Eaze Drop is not formulated with SPF, you can apply it over your skin care products and a sunscreen for protection on sunny days.

The best part of the newest drop? Application is a breeze. Whether you want to use a kabuki brush or blend it in with your fingers thanks to the drop-tip applicator, it doesn't matter — you can ensure light coverage no matter what.

All 25 shades are made with vegan, cruelty-free formulas and feature Fenty Beauty's signature QuickBlur technology. According to the brand, this technology helps diminish the appearance of pores and wrinkles but other ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.

The brand's popular Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which is available in 50 shades, has amassed more than 16,000 reviews and over 715,000 "likes" from Sephora shoppers, and provides full coverage. Despite just dropping on March 26, the Eaze Drop already has over 6,900 "likes" on Sephora's site.

Fans of the Pro Filt'r can use Fenty Beauty's shade finder or easily match their favorite Pro Filt'r shade to the best Eaze Drop shade for their skin tone.

