Calling all beauty lovers to "shine bright like a diamond" this holiday season!

Whether you want to upgrade your own makeup bag or treat the special beauty lover in your life, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Holo'daze collection of makeup kits is the answer.

As I began my holiday shopping, I tried each of the four holiday makeup kits in Rihanna's beauty line. The best part? Each gift set is under $30 when you use the TODAY-exclusive promo code "TODAYSHOW" at checkout.

My personal favorite kit was the Fenty Glow Trio. I am all about a glowy complexion, especially during the holiday season. The trio has a universal lip luminizer gloss which I paired over all of my favorite lip colors for an extra shine.

It also comes with a warm-toned cream blush and an all-over diamond veil. Prior to discovering the body veil, I never really used body makeup, but this veil changed my mindset and is my new obsession! It took me only a few moments to brush my décolleté area with a few swipes and I was transformed into a glowing goddess. This kit is a must-have.

For all the lip color lovers out there (including me) you can’t go wrong with the mini lip color set.

The formula yields more of a matte finish which gave me a long-lasting stain, perfect for holiday parties (even if they are virtual). My lips are naturally dry so using a product like this usually amplifies and makes the dryness worse. So like me, be sure to use a hydrating mask or gloss in conjunction with these for a beautiful finish.

Casey DelBasso

The four beautiful glosses featured in the Glossy Posse left my lips plump, hydrated, and luscious. This is a luxurious stocking stuffer and the cute packaging makes it a nice gift to send via mail if you're not celebrating in-person with family and friends.

Last but certainly not least, I tried the Full Snap eyeshadow and mini mascara set — which is under $15 right now. This little set is perfect for on-the-go makeup, whether you pop it in your purse or have it on standby near your computer for video calls.

Casey DelBasso

Since going out has taken a bit of a backseat for me this year, the eyeshadow palette and mascara are the perfect pop of color we all need for the holiday! On the website, Rihanna shared, “Eyeshadow is all about having fun and switching it up as you please. Snap Shadows let you do that — it gives you the freedom to choose.”

With an exclusive 30% off discount for TODAY readers using promo code "TODAYSHOW," these Fenty Beauty gift sets are a great value you cannot pass up! But hurry, because this limited-time deal ends on Nov. 16.

