Move over, heels! 15 pairs of sneakers everyone is buying, according to an expert

As we continue working from home and staying in, we've lost the need for our beloved pairs of heels that we used to don on nights out or to the office.

Our kitchen tables have become our new work desks and our couches are now our office chairs, so it makes sense that sales of heels have plummeted — and everyone is resorting to the most comfortable piece of footwear on the market: sneakers.

For now, heels are out says E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. But what sneakers are actually on-trend and comfortable? Rassi joined TODAY to share the hottest styles that can work their way into any wardrobe without sacrificing comfort. Whether you'll be heading out for a quick errand or could simply use some extra support, you'll want to pick up a pair before everyone else does.

From bright eye-catching styles to tie-dye high-tops, these 15 styles are bringing function and comfort-chic together to create looks that you can wear with anything.

High-tech sneakers

If you've been turning to at-home workouts, you're not alone. Rassi says Americans are exercising 25% more than before, and these styles are home yoga-chic. They're comfortable, futuristic and can even be used with an app to track your workouts.

This sleek design from Hoka is "as comfy as it gets," according to Rassi. They're a bestseller from the brand and even though they pack cushion, they offer a lightweight feel that you might not ever want to take off.

This style from Nike can connect with the Nike Run app to track distance, elevation, heart rate and more, truly combining tech with fashion. The inner cushion features impact-absorbing technology while the mesh upper allows your feet to breathe and stay comfortable no matter what the day brings.

If you prefer to walk around barefoot, Rassi says this might be the best style for you. They're designed to feel weightless but still look chic enough to wear beyond your morning walk. Thanks to Under Armour's technology, the shoe also tracks and stores a variety of running metrics to help you improve your fitness goals along the way.

Sustainable sneakers

Sustainability in fashion is increasingly becoming more of a concern for consumers, so shopping sneaker brand that share this value is also becoming just as important. This means shopping brands that manufacture, construct and market in ethical ways, much like the brands below.

These Allbirds sneakers are made from wool, but they are lightweight and breathable. Heading into the cooler months, they'll help keep your feet warm when it's cold outside but also work to keep your feet cool when it's warm out.

Another popular brand with a focus on sustainability is Veja, which has been seen on the likes of Reese Witherspoon and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The brand makes eco-friendly shoes that still manage to look trendy (and are also easy to care for).

While Native is known for its kid styles, they also make sustainable shoes for adults. This breathable knit sneaker is made from vegan, recycled materials but still allows for a lightweight, comfortable feel thanks to shock-absorbing capabilities.

Chunky dad sneakers

While Rassi admits she was reluctant to join in on this trend (hello, 80s), today she is all in: they are comfortable, supportive and usually have a bit of a platform to give you a little bit of a lift. Though many of the first styles to hit the market had a high price tag, Rassi found some affordable options below.

These neutral-toned shoes can complete any fall outfit this season. You can pair them with jeans or throw on a sleek pair of pants and a chic overcoat to make any outfit seem more expensive than it actually is.

Rassi says this style is a favorite among Instagram "It" girls such as Kaia Gerber. They're easy to pair with jeans, a solid-colored hoodie and a blazer before heading out the door.

Rassi says Fila sales have skyrocketed by 60% recently thanks to the brand's millennial fan base. Whether you want to pair them with a dress or an oversized sweater, you'll be sporting a look that is on trend.

Bright sneakers

You heard it here first: brights are not just for summer! With all this time at home, couldn't we use a few pops of color? These three pairs are nothing short of eye-catching.

Leather and suede make the perfect match with this sneaker, and although it appears bright, Rassi says you can even out the look with an all-gray sweatsuit.

Another old-school style, these shoes are serving neon in all its glory. From the sole to the laces, this all-pink ensemble can easily be paired with another bright option in your closet, from leggings to bike shorts.

Rassi is calling this style the "more stylish sister of Asics." From one of the oldest Japanese shoe brands, this sneaker features a suede upper and metallic accents that can add a bit of bright glam to any outfit.

High-top sneakers

Another retro style that can work with anything from jeans to maxi dresses to sweatpants are high-top sneakers. Rassi shared some of her favorite styles for the season below.

Since this style is a skate shoe, it boasts a reinforced toe for durability. While it may not feature the same cushion as chunky dad sneakers, it is just as stylish.

This classic sneaker has also found a way to combine two trends: high-tops and tie-dye. You can pair them with anything from jeans to leggings to complete a look that is bound to score you some compliments.

The "lug sole" style is a big fall trend right now, and Rassi says this pair is meant to take a beating. You can still pair it with your go-to fall dress after throwing them in the wash, but even if you prefer the lived-in look it can still look chic.

