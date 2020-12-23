With Sam's Club curbside pick-up, my family pulled off the sweetest holiday service project

Shop Today was paid by Sam's Club to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Around the holidays, a lot of packages get delivered to our door. And this year, with the pandemic limiting the amount of time we spend in stores, we’re seeing more boxes and envelopes than ever arrive on our doorstep throughout the day.

Thank goodness for the delivery drivers who work extra hard during the holidays to make magic happen. I truly don’t know what our COVID-19 Christmas would look like without them.

So recently, I talked to my husband and kids about an idea I’d seen in my social media feed: I wanted to create a snack station by our front door to thank those amazing drivers who bring everything from our Amazon packages to our Walmart+ grocery deliveries.

Terri wanted to create a snack station by her family's front door to thank those amazing drivers who bring everything from their mail to their Sam's Club deliveries Terri Peters

Because we’re not shopping inside stores as often, we logged onto the Sam’s Club app to select some drinks and snacks for curbside pick-up. My kids chose Gatorade and a box of individually packaged cookies, chips and crackers, while I threw in some bottled water and trail mix.

We scheduled a pick-up time and went back to spending our Saturday afternoon together as a family.

We scheduled a pick-up time and went back to spending our Saturday afternoon together as a family.

The Sam's Club membership offers same day pick-up with no minimum purchase for all members, so we received a notification a few hours later from Sam's Club, letting us know our items were all in stock and ready to be picked up.

How Pickup at Sam’s Club Works

When we arrived at our local Sam’s Club, I simply let them know through the app which numbered curbside pick-up parking space we were in, and a Sam’s Club associate brought the items to my car and loaded them inside. The whole thing only took about five minutes, and with a contact-free experience, we were headed home to set up our special display.

A printed sign letting our delivery drivers know to take some treats and a container to hold the goodies were all that we needed to create a snack station to say “thank you” to the people who help make our holiday activities and gift-giving run so smoothly.

The best part, other than how easy Sam’s Club made shopping for the treats, has been watching from my office window as delivery drivers read our sign, smile and grab a few snacks for the road.

This holiday season, I’m grateful for the people who help us celebrate safely and for stores like Sam’s Club, who allow us to spend less time in stores and more time making memories together.