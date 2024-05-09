Celebs spill on their favorite mascaras: Shop picks from Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington, more

Anytime a celebrity shares insights into their makeup routine, we're all ears. Especially when it comes to one particular cosmetic staple: mascara.

So, when we get the chance to speak to them for our celebrity Shopping Diaries series, we often ask what their go-to mascara is — and they tend to spill! While a couple of picks are on the more luxurious end, you'd be surprised that some celebrities are just like us, they love an affordable drugstore find.

Don't believe us? Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt tells us everyone always asks her what mascara she's wearing (spoiler alert: she found it at CVS!), and Lisa Barlow says her pick is an affordable Maybelline option, which also happens to be a Shop TODAY favorite, too.

Keep reading to find out which mascaras celebrities can't get enough of. You'll see finds from Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington and more.

Celebrity-loved mascaras to shop

We told you! Schwarzenegger-Pratt says this affordable L'Oreal Bambi Eye Mascara is one of her go-to's. “Everybody always asks me what mascara I use and my CVS find has been hands-down the best one,” she says.

The brand claims that this mascara features a brush that curls "lash by lash" to give them an instant lift, making them appear bigger and wider. You can grab it right now for less than $4(!).

Lisa Barlow tells us that while she loves a luxury mascara, she also loves an option from Maybelline. "I love them because they’re cheap. You can use them a few times, and then if you don’t want to use it anymore, I don’t feel bad about tossing it at that point. I just love when they’re super fresh and gooey,” says Barlow.

She didn’t mention a specific Maybelline mascara from the brand, but this bestselling option is under $10. According to the brand, the mascara is infused with bamboo extract to provide a fuller lash effect without the flaking.

During her latest appearance on TODAY, Molly Sims says she wore the Buxom mascara. “It went on really quick,” Sims says.

The brand offers the choice of a waterproof or regular formula, which they say is infused with vitamin E and rosewater. The formula is made to condition your lashes while "instantly" providing up to three times the volume.

“My mascara is the best mascara in the world. It’s fire,” Lauren Alaina tells Shop TODAY.

This bestselling mascara has tens of thousands of reviews across retailers. The brush has a unique design that's meant to separate and curl each lash, says the brand. And they note that the formula contains peptides to condition the lashes to strengthen and lengthen.

Kristin Cavallari says her everyday look is very minimal, she prefers to fill in her brows and apply a bit of mascara. She often leans on this option from the viral brand Ilia. The brush features a double-sided design, one of them containing comb-like bristles that lift and separate, says the brand. Ilia also mentions that the formula is filled with clean ingredients, as well as being buildable without causing flaking.

This drugstore pick is a favorite of Kerry Washington's for a variety of reasons. “You can layer [mascara], so I like to do ours, the Hydro Boost [plumping mascara], it’s so great, again, because it brings all that plumping to the hair follicle that it brings to the skin, and then maybe I’ll add another layer of a more lengthening product like the Charlotte Tilbury [mascara],” says Washington.

The plumping effect comes from the ingredients, which include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and keratin, according to the brand.

After using the plumping mascara, Washington loves to layer lashes with this option by Charlotte Tilbury, which she says she likes for its lengthening effect. According to the brand, the brush's technology can "load and coat" for dramatic and voluminous lashes.

“I just discovered mascara primer for the first time ever,” says Scarlett Johansson, who says she's a big fan of Dior's regular mascaras, too.

If you're looking to enhance your favorite mascara, this primer is meant to boost its performance, says the brand. It also contains calming and nourishing ingredients, such as cornflower and chamomile extract.

Ava Phillippe says she's been "loving" the Pat McGrath Labs mascara. The brand says this mascara is "lash extensions in a tube," and is developed with peptides to help strengthen and condition your lashes.

How we chose

We have interviewed dozens of celebrities as part of our celebrity Shopping Diaries series. We selected the best mascaras based on their recommendations in these interviews.