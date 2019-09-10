At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Brooke Shields is a timeless beauty.

As a supermodel, actress, mother and entrepreneur, Shields has curated a foolproof beauty routine.

Shields favors products that maximize beauty without looking unnatural — and shared the tips to do it yourself. That way, when there's not a team of makeup artists awaiting us in our bathroom, we can still feel like a star!

Brooke Shields' Beauty Secrets

"I don’t like to wear a lot of makeup but mascara always helps a bit," Shields told TODAY.

While many of us may use a thick mascara for voluminous lashes, Shields turns to a thinner formula developed by surgeons and dermatologists for It Cosmetics. In addition to coating lashes, this mascara is also a primer — formulated to nourish each delicate lash with biotin, proteins and hydrolyzed collagen.

“I can get every lash covered individually, which I love,” Shields said about the wand's lithe shape.

Since it can easily reach the roots of lashes closest to the eyelid, the mascara also acts as an eyeliner.

This lightweight anti-aging serum is worth the price tag, according to Shields. Its primary ingredient is polygonum bistorta root, which acts as an antimicrobial to make skin look even and fresh. It also contains purslane, an antioxidant touted for helping skin regenerate and reducing wrinkles, as well as wild rose to help minimize pores.

“It makes me look dewy and fresh-faced," Shields told TODAY.

We couldn't ask Shields for her top beauty products without finding out the secret to her famous eyebrows. For those who want to master the thick eyebrow look, Shields swears by this shaping gel from Hourglass to accentuate the over-the-eye arch and keep stray hairs in place.

“It makes my brows less unruly," Shields told TODAY.

We've all learned how important hydrating is for our skin. But Shields understands how hydrating a different part of her body is also crucial — her eyes!

"I have a tendency to get puffy because of bad allergies and flying so much," Shields told TODAY. "I use eyedrops a lot or saline."

Naphcon-A "always does the trick," she said. But what really works some magic is a special hack Shields created to apply the drops.

"Immediately, if you sniff up your nose after putting them in your eyes, the drops go into eye sockets without running down your face," Shields said. "And it won't mess up mascara."

Genius. Pure genius!

Moisturizing with vitamin C

A solution to aging gracefully and keeping her skin looking even through the hormonal changes of motherhood?

"I always have moisturizer in (my) purse," Shields told TODAY.

Though she doesn't have a specific product recommendation for a daily moisturizer, she says she always looks for options that contain vitamin C.

"I had to get rid of a lot of the dark spots after I had baby," Shields told TODAY. "I've always believed in moisture. I think moisture is (the) key to everything."

Practicing Self-Care

Despite her success in the fashion industry, Shields admits that (just like most men and women) she too can feel self-conscious at times.

"Inside and out, I'm very affected internally by the way I look," Shields, who starred in a bikini ad at age 52 last year, told TODAY. "If I'm not my fighting best and healthy — I lose a bit of spark."

She feels that self-care is one of the keys to confidence, from working out regularly to eating well. Recently, Shields also partnered with SculpSure, a non-invasive treatment that is meant to contour stubborn pockets of fat throughout the body.

"It's about finding what works for you," Shields told TODAY. "Give yourself the freedom and permission to celebrate the best part of you."

