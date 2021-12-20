7 author-approved books that make great gifts for the holidays

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

So you've waited until the last minute to find a gift for the holidays or are just plain stumped on what to get someone, but don't want to opt for a gift card? It might be too late to order a personalized gift or have something shipped their way, but there's one thing you might be able to have under the tree in time: a book.

Whether they're a full-on bookworm or their 2022 New Year's resolution is to finish a novel, there's likely a book out there that suits their interests — and won't feel like a last-minute gift. Luckily, Isaac Fitzgerald, the bestselling author behind "How to Be a Pirate" and the forthcoming memoir "Dirtbag, Massachusetts," stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some ideas to help you get started.

Fitzgerald's picks span fiction and non-fiction titles, from memoirs to kid's books. Keep reading to see all five, including the pick Fitzgerald is gifting to someone this year.

"This is top-shelf writing, a memoir for the ages," Fitzgerald said. It is Tove Ditlevsen's account of growing up in a lower-class neighborhood in Copenhagen, but Fitzgerald says it is an all-encompassing story about "art, freedom, love, and addiction." It is Ditlevsen's masterpiece, which spans from 1969-72.

Moniz's debut centers around the lives of Floridians — men, women and children alike — among the cities and suburbs of the state. "Taken on their own, each story packs enough of a punch to satisfy the reader who wants to be able to pop in and out of a book—but know that these short stories will stay with the reader for a long, long time," Fitzgerald says.

Ever wondered what Drew Barrymore's home looks like? How about TODAY's own Al Roker? This book is a collection of photos and reflections that allows the reader to step inside the world of these household names, all over the world. Plus, a portion of the profits are going towards No Kid Hungry, an organization that works to feed more than 11 million children who live in food-insecure homes in the United States.

Since the Big Job Books are a trio, they make for perfect stocking stuffers. Kids will love the googly eyes and fun illustrations that bring the books to life. In this book, they'll get to follow along with Washer and Dryer to see how their clothes get clean.

For those curious in the kitchen, this book will teach them all about how their dishes go from dirty to dazzling.

How exactly do chocolate chip cookies get made? They can follow along on this mouth-watering journey to learn how.

With a forward by Wes Anderson himself, "Accidentally Wes Anderson" began as Wally Koval's "personal travel bucket list" and shows readers the vibrant world through Anderson's eyes. Fitzgerald says the book will "put a smile on either the travel lover or movie lover (or both!) in your life."

