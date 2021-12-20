Best books for holiday gifts: ‘The Copenhagen Trilogy’ and more
Best-selling author Isaac Fitzgerald joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with gift recommendations for the book lovers on your list, including “The Copenhagen Trilogy” by Tove Ditlevsen; “Milk Blood Heat,” a short story collection by Dantiel W. Moniz, and the “Big Jobs” book series for kids.Dec. 20, 2021
