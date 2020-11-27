Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It feels like Black Friday has become more of a month-long shopping extravaganza this year with major retailers like Nordstrom, Target and Old Navy dropping deals like wildfire almost every day in November. Many of the best discounts have been in the fashion department, including huge markdowns on plus-size brands and styles.
From wardrobe staples to one-of-a-kind dresses and coats, we rounded up the best deals on plus-size clothing worth shopping this year.
The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you're looking for, click on the links below or scroll down to see the full list.
- Black Friday deals on clothing
- Black Friday deals on outerwear
- Black Friday deals on activewear
- Black Friday deals on loungewear
Black Friday deals on clothing
1. Levi's 311™ Shaping Skinny Jeans
Made with cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative™, this classic pair of Levi's is equally comfortable and stylish. It also comes in six different colors and runs up to a size 26W.
2. Old Navy High-Waisted Velvet Plus-Size Skirt
Velvet is a holiday wardrobe staple, so it only makes sense to stock up on this high-waisted number for any intimate gathering you'll be in attendance for.
3. Jessica Simpson Button Front Peplum Blouse
Bring your inner fierceness to the forefront with this Jessica Simpson number. This leopard print blouse is designed with long lantern sleeves and a V-neck that accentuates your collarbone area.
4. MICHAEL Michael Kors Solid Pull-On Leggings
With gilded hardware and an elastic waistband, these leggings are appropriate for a glamorous date night or a casual night in.
5. Caroline Rose Round-Neck 3/4-Sleeve A-Line Stretch Velvet Dress
Equally festive and comfortable, this stunning Caroline Rose A-line dress can be yours for under $50 thanks to Neiman Marcus' Black Friday sale.
6. Eloquii Tie Neck Chiffon Blouse
Add a little drama to your wardrobe with this tie neck blouse. Made with sheer chiffon, you can get this Eloquii top for 50% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY. P.S. Go for a boss lady look with matching trousers and a double-breasted blazer!
7. Old Navy Relaxed Mock-Neck Sweater
Pair this classic mock-neck sweater with your favorite pair of jeans, pencil skirt or jumpsuit for a relaxed, chic look.
8. Wonderly Tie Front Tie Dye Top
Tie dye has been all the rage this year, and this top will be a great addition to your wardrobe. With a tie-front design and long drop shoulder sleeves, you can buy it for 65% off through tomorrow.
9. Eloquii Portrait Neckline Collared Dress
Made with stretch knit ponte and designed with a column fit, get ready to turn some heads in this off-the-shoulder dress from Eloquii.
10. Barefoot Dreams Boucle Shawl Cardi
Fans of this relaxed everyday cardigan love to wrap themselves up in the "supremely soft" boucle fabric. It's also easy to mix and match this piece with the rest of your wardrobe.
Black Friday deals on outerwear
1. Old Navy Oversized Cozy Sherpa Plus-Size Overcoat
This oversized teddy bear coat was made for romantic snowy strolls. Designed with plush Sherpa fleece and a taffeta lining that stretches and moves with you, this cozy outerwear is currently 50% off during Old Navy's Big Black Friday sale.
2. Calvin Klein Faux Fur Trim Hood Quilted Jacket
Available in black and barley, this faux fur-trimmed quilted number from Calvin Klein can be yours for under $100!
3. Eloquii Double Breasted Cape Coat
This bold, bright coat will bring some much-needed brightness to drab, dreary wintry days. It's also a bit of a showstopper with a tailored fit and cape overlay.
4. Barbour Jenkins Quilted Hooded Coat
Give yourself some extra coverage from the cold with this elongated silhouette from Barbour. It's also 55% off during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
5. Old Navy Sherpa-Lined Boyfriend Plus-Size Jean Jacket
For a more casual feel, this classic jean jacket will do the trick. It's also lined with Sherpa fleece, so you won't have to worry about feeling chilly rocking this.
6. ModCloth Mid-Century Modern Love Sweater Coat
Dress like a "Mad Men" character in this throwback sweater coat from ModCloth. Designed with a classic plaid pattern and lapel collar, this coatigan is available for 30% off during Black Friday.
7. Sam Edelman Plus Size Single-Breasted Peacoat
Score this sophisticated streamlined peacoat from Sam Edelman for 60% off during Macy's Black Friday sale.
Black Friday deals on activewear
1. DSG Women's Sherpa 1/4 Zip Pullover Hoodie
Warm enough to take on early morning runs or late afternoon errands, this Sherpa hoodie will quickly become one of your winter staples. We're particularly loving the rich, deep teal hue.
2. Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Leggings
Thousands of hot girl shoppers are obsessed with Girlfriend Collective's activewear for their inclusive sizing and use of recyclable materials. Their bestselling sculpting leggings — available in sizes up to 6XL — are discounted for 40% off today. (We wouldn't blame you if you bought one of every color.)
3. Old Navy Medium Support Strappy Sports Bra
Get the support you need with this medium support sports bra from Old Navy. It comes in four fun prints and is available in sizes up to 4X.
4. All in Motion™ Women's Quilted Pullover
Available in four different colors, this funnel neck pullover with thumbhole cuffs is currently 30% off at Target. While it'll keep you plenty warm outside, it's also designed with side zippers to cool you off after hardcore workouts.
5. adidas Primeblue SST Track Pants
Adidas' iconic three-striped pants made a huge comeback recently, so you'll want to score a pair of these while they're still on sale. If you're a fan of matching your bottoms with a top, this track jacket is a great choice to complete your look.
6. Nike Plus Size Logo-Sleeve Dri-FIT Cropped T-Shirt
For an easy, breezy workout look, this loose crop-top tee from Nike will give you unrestricted mobility for intense stretching or a mellow yoga session.
Black Friday deals on loungewear
1. Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette
Working from home requires a comfortable bra to go with your environment. This breathable Calvin Klein bralette will do the trick!
2. Eloquii Soft Knit Jumpsuit
Made with a soft, stretchy marled hatchi knit, this laidback jumpsuit could practically double as pajamas.
3. Girlfriend Collective Ecru Classic Jogger
It'll be hard to resist living in these organic cotton joggers from Girlfriend Collective this season. As an added bonus, they're also made with 100% biodegradable materials that are super kind to the planet!
4. Stars Above™ Women's Plus Size Thermal Pajama Set
This thermal ensemble is perfect to keep you warm during chilly winter nights. Available in five different prints and patterns, this pajama set includes a crew-neck long sleeve shirt and slim-fit pants.
5. Torrid Black Holiday Lights Sleep Onesie
How can you go wrong with a festive onesie? This fleece-knit version — currently 50% off at Torrid — comes with kangaroo pockets and a hood.
