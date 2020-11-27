Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It feels like Black Friday has become more of a month-long shopping extravaganza this year with major retailers like Nordstrom, Target and Old Navy dropping deals like wildfire almost every day in November. Many of the best discounts have been in the fashion department, including huge markdowns on plus-size brands and styles.

From wardrobe staples to one-of-a-kind dresses and coats, we rounded up the best deals on plus-size clothing worth shopping this year.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you're looking for, click on the links below or scroll down to see the full list.

Black Friday deals on clothing

Made with cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative™, this classic pair of Levi's is equally comfortable and stylish. It also comes in six different colors and runs up to a size 26W.

Velvet is a holiday wardrobe staple, so it only makes sense to stock up on this high-waisted number for any intimate gathering you'll be in attendance for.

Bring your inner fierceness to the forefront with this Jessica Simpson number. This leopard print blouse is designed with long lantern sleeves and a V-neck that accentuates your collarbone area.

With gilded hardware and an elastic waistband, these leggings are appropriate for a glamorous date night or a casual night in.

Equally festive and comfortable, this stunning Caroline Rose A-line dress can be yours for under $50 thanks to Neiman Marcus' Black Friday sale.

Add a little drama to your wardrobe with this tie neck blouse. Made with sheer chiffon, you can get this Eloquii top for 50% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY. P.S. Go for a boss lady look with matching trousers and a double-breasted blazer!

Pair this classic mock-neck sweater with your favorite pair of jeans, pencil skirt or jumpsuit for a relaxed, chic look.

Tie dye has been all the rage this year, and this top will be a great addition to your wardrobe. With a tie-front design and long drop shoulder sleeves, you can buy it for 65% off through tomorrow.

Made with stretch knit ponte and designed with a column fit, get ready to turn some heads in this off-the-shoulder dress from Eloquii.

Fans of this relaxed everyday cardigan love to wrap themselves up in the "supremely soft" boucle fabric. It's also easy to mix and match this piece with the rest of your wardrobe.

Black Friday deals on outerwear

This oversized teddy bear coat was made for romantic snowy strolls. Designed with plush Sherpa fleece and a taffeta lining that stretches and moves with you, this cozy outerwear is currently 50% off during Old Navy's Big Black Friday sale.

Available in black and barley, this faux fur-trimmed quilted number from Calvin Klein can be yours for under $100!

This bold, bright coat will bring some much-needed brightness to drab, dreary wintry days. It's also a bit of a showstopper with a tailored fit and cape overlay.

Give yourself some extra coverage from the cold with this elongated silhouette from Barbour. It's also 55% off during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

For a more casual feel, this classic jean jacket will do the trick. It's also lined with Sherpa fleece, so you won't have to worry about feeling chilly rocking this.

Dress like a "Mad Men" character in this throwback sweater coat from ModCloth. Designed with a classic plaid pattern and lapel collar, this coatigan is available for 30% off during Black Friday.

Score this sophisticated streamlined peacoat from Sam Edelman for 60% off during Macy's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday deals on activewear

Warm enough to take on early morning runs or late afternoon errands, this Sherpa hoodie will quickly become one of your winter staples. We're particularly loving the rich, deep teal hue.

Thousands of hot girl shoppers are obsessed with Girlfriend Collective's activewear for their inclusive sizing and use of recyclable materials. Their bestselling sculpting leggings — available in sizes up to 6XL — are discounted for 40% off today. (We wouldn't blame you if you bought one of every color.)

Get the support you need with this medium support sports bra from Old Navy. It comes in four fun prints and is available in sizes up to 4X.

Available in four different colors, this funnel neck pullover with thumbhole cuffs is currently 30% off at Target. While it'll keep you plenty warm outside, it's also designed with side zippers to cool you off after hardcore workouts.

Adidas' iconic three-striped pants made a huge comeback recently, so you'll want to score a pair of these while they're still on sale. If you're a fan of matching your bottoms with a top, this track jacket is a great choice to complete your look.

For an easy, breezy workout look, this loose crop-top tee from Nike will give you unrestricted mobility for intense stretching or a mellow yoga session.

Black Friday deals on loungewear

Working from home requires a comfortable bra to go with your environment. This breathable Calvin Klein bralette will do the trick!

Made with a soft, stretchy marled hatchi knit, this laidback jumpsuit could practically double as pajamas.

It'll be hard to resist living in these organic cotton joggers from Girlfriend Collective this season. As an added bonus, they're also made with 100% biodegradable materials that are super kind to the planet!

This thermal ensemble is perfect to keep you warm during chilly winter nights. Available in five different prints and patterns, this pajama set includes a crew-neck long sleeve shirt and slim-fit pants.

How can you go wrong with a festive onesie? This fleece-knit version — currently 50% off at Torrid — comes with kangaroo pockets and a hood.

