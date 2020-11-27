Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is the perfect time to restock your top shelf with all your beauty favorites — and maybe some new products you've been eyeing, too.

We scoured the internet for the best deals in skin care, makeup and hair care at all the major retailers — from Ulta to Nordstrom — and found what you need so you won't have to do all the searching yourself.

So whether you're looking for a new product for yourself or someone on your gift list, we've got you covered. Scroll down to see our picks or click the links below:

Black Friday 2020 skin care deals

This is a super rare deal on a moisturizer that has more than 6,000 reviews. With a regular price of $42, you can get this 4.5-star moisturizer for only $15.

Lather yourself with this skin-softening body cleanser that's 15% off. Filled with botanical extracts such as cardamom, black pepper and rose petal oil, the aroma is floral and spicy.

A staple item on many beauty lovers' top shelves, this lightweight moisturizer is 15% off in two different sizes. Kiehl's says it's tested for 24-hour hydration.

Clinique's popular holiday set has a value of $96.50. But you can get six of their products for just $48. Get glowing skin with a facial soap, clarifying lotion and moisturizing lotion in both full and travel sizes.

Adding hyaluronic acid to your multi-step skin care routine doesn't have to break the bank. This cream keeps your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours, and it's only $26 as part of a Sephora Black Friday sale. It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 1,500 reviews.

Get 15% off this 5-star exfoliant with the code SHARETHELOVE. Use it to improve your skin's tone and texture and for a natural glow.

Get this $30-value skin-calming set to prepare and nourish your skin during this cold holiday season. It almost makes the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life.

Hydrate your skin with this gel moisturizer formulated with hyaluronic acid. It absorbs quickly but the benefits are long lasting.

This gadget comes with seven different brush heads, so you can customize your skin care routine every night of the week — from removing makeup to massaging your skin to exfoliating. It has nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. Now that's a bestseller.

Black Friday 2020 makeup deals

Get this staple lipstick in a variety of satiny shades for just $15.

This top-rated lipstick from Rihanna is 50% off, which means you can add it to your beauty routine for just $9. Shop it in multiple colors before they sell out.

You can get Rihanna's coveted multipurpose skin sticks for just $37. But snag these quickly because only one color set is left: Deep 400 with suede, espresso and sinamon.

This award-winning palette is 50% off thanks to a Sephora Black Friday sale. Swipe on 18 show-stopping colors from shimmering pearl shades to glittery hues.

The 12 shades in this palette are multipurpose, so you can use them as eye, nose and brow shapers and even contouring shades.

Don't scroll past this amazing deal. This limited-edition eyeshadow palette is 50% off as part of the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

If you're looking for a popular mascara that won't break the bank, this creamy mascara from Urban Decay is only $10. More than 1,600 Nordstrom shoppers have reviewed this 4.5-star item.

This versatile four-shade palette is 50% off at Nordstrom, and you can get it in two options — sugar and sun dipped. Get both metallic combinations so you can have one for everyday wear and one for a fun night out.

Glossier only has a sale once a year, so you'll want to scour its Black Friday deals right now. You can get 25% off sitewide and up to 35% off on sets, including this one with these popular staples: boy brow, cloud paint and lash slick.

You can get this award-winning mascara for 15% off thanks to a Dermstore Black Friday deal. Just use the code SHARETHELOVE at checkout to get this discount — and other items for up to 30% off.

Black Friday 2020 hair care deals

You can save 33% off on this super popular device. It's part brush, part hair dryer and part volumizer — just one step for a salon-quality do.

This hairstyling iron from CHI is under $60 in a variety of unique colors that are only available online at Ulta.

Want styled hair without all the fuss? This two-in-one combines a straightening iron and a brush so you can save time and effort. Thanks to an Amazon Black Friday deal, you can save $20 on this 4.5-star device.

Get luscious waves with this Beachwaver curling iron invented by celebrity hair stylist Sarah Potempa. If this still a bit over budget, you can get the dual voltage rotating curling irons at Ulta for under $100.

Ulta is offering this essential dry shampoo for a BOGO deal. Select from a variety of scents, from original to tropical, and get another one free.

This clean-beauty shampoo repairs and protects hair by re-linking broken bonds within the strands. Pair it with the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner for a complete routine.

Embrace the benefits of the aloe plant with this shampoo to repair dry, frizzy hair. Ulta is also offering a Black Friday deal on the Matrix Biolage Hydrosource Conditioning Balm so you can take your hair's hydration to the next level.

Instantly give your locks the bounce it deserves with this 4.5-star hairspray that's 50% off at Ulta's Black Friday sale.

