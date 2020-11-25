Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're searching for the perfect present for your skin care-obsessed friend or need some new makeup essentials to complete your holiday Zoom look, there are plenty of discounts to shop right now.

Ulta kicked off their Black Friday deals at the beginning of the week, and beauty lovers do not want to miss out on this sale. From now until Nov. 28, you can take up to 50% off bestselling products from brands like Urban Decay, Kiehl's, Tarte and more.

To simplify your shopping experience, we rounded up the 22 best deals to buy right now. To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see them all.

Ulta Black Friday deals on skin care

Looking for a new way to amp up your skin care routine? This handy little device uses T-Sonic waves to help you get a deeper clean. Unlike other face brushes, this one is made from silicone, so you won't have to worry about bacteria or buildup.

This ultra creamy eye treatment delivers intense hydration to your under-eye area. It's formulated with avocado and shea butter to moisturize the delicate area and help skin look softer and more supple.

This set will make the perfect gift for your beauty-loving friend. It includes three of Clinique's most popular products for glowing skin in full-sized form as well as smaller travel-friendly sizes. Meant for those with oily skin, it will clean, exfoliate and moisturize their complexion.

Do you struggle with dry, cracked skin in the winter? This cream will be your savior for the coming months. Formulated with oatmeal, shea butter and ceramide 3, it provides immediate relief and hydration wherever you need it most. Apply to your face, hands, elbows or anywhere else that needs some TLC.

This gel is made with tons of beneficial vitamins and minerals that will strengthen your skin's barrier, soothe dry skin and alleviate fine lines. Use every morning and night for visibly softer and more hydrated skin.

Skin care fanatics are obsessed with this Korean beauty brand, and their gentle face wash is now on sale for nearly 50% off. Camellia and chamomile extracts soothe skin, while the peach extract provides nourishment and adds brightness. It starts as a gel, then lathers into a soft foam to deliver a deep clean.

For those with acne-prone skin, this popular face wash promises to clear breakouts and deliver a healthier and smoother complexion. Salicylic acid exfoliates to clear away dead skin cells and trapped oils to prevent future breakouts.

Prep your skin for any look with this primer, now 50% off. It combats roughness, fine lines and uneven texture to give you a smooth canvas for your foundation. It also extends the wear of your makeup, so you'll be looking your best all night long.

Diminish puffiness, swelling and dark circles with these hydrating under-eye patches. The gel sheet cools and comforts the delicate area to hydrate skin and help you look your best (even when you stayed up all night online shopping).

Ulta Black Friday deals on hair products

Missing regular appointments with your hair stylist? You can create the perfect blowout at home using this styling tool. The brush helps hair look conditioned and smooth and the rounded edges add volume. Control the temperature and speed for quick and easy styling.

Whether you're after tight ringlets, tousled waves or something in between, you can reach your desired look easily with this interchangeable curling iron. The trio includes three barrels in different sizes to help you get perfect curls every time.

On days when your hair needs a little lift, Living Proof's beloved body building hair spray will come in handy. The formula creates volume without taking away the softness of your strands.

Trips to the salon are few and far between at the moment, so everyone's looking for ways to keep their color fresh. The shampoo cleanses color-treated hair and keeps it looking vibrant and radiant for weeks.

Protect your hair against heat damage with this spray. It uses rice hull extract to build a barrier between your hair and any styling tool to prevent breakage. Apply it again after styling to hold curls or waves.

This top-rated (and affordable) spray can protect against heat damage, add shine, control frizz, detangle, stop breakage and more. Use it alone or as a styling product to achieve your perfect look.

If you want the look of styled hair but don't have the time (or energy) to go through the whole routine, you'll love this simple solution. This shampoo styles for you in the shower by creating natural body and thickness as well as eliminating frizz.

Ulta Black Friday deals on makeup

This palette features a range of colors from ivory to warm browns and deep reds, so you'll find the perfect shade for your desired look. Each creamy shadow goes on smoothly for easy application.

Create a bold lip with this kit. It includes a matte lipstick with an intense pigment and moisturizing ingredients, and a long-lasting liner to shape your lips and perfect the look.

Everyone will be wondering how you got a summer glow in winter when you use this palette. The highlighter, bronzer and blush kit is highly blendable and adds natural-looking color to your complexion.

This foundation uses Amazonian clay to give you long-lasting coverage for up to 12 hours! The matte formula is available in 40 colors to match a variety of skin tones.

This giftable set includes all the tools you need to achieve a beautiful day-to-night look. With six makeup essentials including lip color, mascara, shadow and an eye cream, the travel-friendly collection is perfect for carrying in your purse for quick touch-ups or complete revamps.

This kit features bold lip colors to match any outfit. It comes with 16 glosses, lipsticks and lip oils, so you can find the perfect shade no matter the occasion.

If it's been a while since you replaced your makeup brushes, now is the time. This kit — currently more than 50% off — includes foundation, shadow, highlighter and blush brushes, so you can create a flawless look every time.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!