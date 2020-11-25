Looking for the perfect beauty gift? We found 8 of them

Shop Today was paid by Ulta to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

The holidays are fast approaching and it’s the most wonderful time of the year! This also means there’s only a few weeks left to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

We know holiday shopping might look a little different for you this year. And if you’re joining the many who are turning to online shopping this season, we have good news for the beauty lovers in your life: Ulta has incredible values on gift sets, bestsellers.

We did all the work for you and found some of the best finds, including some deals, to make your shopping a little bit easier this year.

With Sunday Riley’s Good Genes lactic acid treatment and Ceramic Slip cleanser, this kit is perfect for any anti-aging skin care routine. The cleanser pulls impurities out with plant-based ingredients, and the lactic acid treatment exfoliates and clears up skin for a youthful appearance.

Featured in Allure’s Best of Beauty awards, this is the ultimate hair styling tool. With attachments for curling, smoothing, volumizing and drying hair, use the Airwrap to create the hair style of your dreams. Negative ions help reduce static, and the various heat settings help style without frying hair.

Advent calendar season is here! With 12 skin care and beauty surprises including face cream, liquid glitter eyeshadow, and brow gel, this advent calendar gives you something to look forward to each day!

A good mascara goes a long way in any beauty routine. With three great mascaras from one of the top beauty brands to choose from, this set provides all you need for amazing eyelashes. Whether you’re looking for volume, length or curl, this set has it!

Anyone who loves their beauty routine will love to find this in their stocking! With 12 lip colors — including matte liquid lipsticks, sheer lip glosses and tinted lip oils — this kit truly has something for everyone.

With a bestselling cleanser, primer and eye balm, this kit has the essentials for a daily skin care routine. The ingredients include rosehip oil for hydration, caffeine to tighten and firm skin and licorice to even skin tone over time.

Choosing the best fragrance for a holiday gift can be tough if you don’t necessarily know what scents your giftee likes best. Luckily, with this gift set, you don’t need to choose! Help someone discover their new favorite fragrance this year.

A regular go-to in our skin care routines, Origins is a classic brand behind some tried-and-true beauty products. Featuring the brand’s bestselling mint-infused cleanser, an oil-free moisturizer and a refreshing eye cream, this kit has everything you need for a great anti-aging skin care routine.