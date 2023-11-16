Swaddles, bottles and rockers, oh my! Save up to 50% off these early Black Friday baby deals

Black Friday 2023 is a great time to stock up on baby essentials, among other things. So if you're searching for the best Black Friday deals on things like bottle cleaners and sterilizers or newborn apparel lined with cozy fleece, now is the time.

The best part about these Black Friday deals? They start at $8. Keep checking back throughout the day for even more Black Friday sales as they start to go live. (And for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Early Black Friday 2023 Baby Deals

For less than $10, help them sleep soundly in these cotton pajamas that are also breathable and lightweight enough that they can play in them too! With a plethora of designs and sizes that can fit preemies through infants nine-months-old, these footie pajamas don't include grips on the feet, however does include an inverted zipper that won't get caught or stuck anywhere.

Celebrate their first Christmas with this adorable set from Carter's that features a long-sleeve onesie and striped pants with Santa on the butt. Also available in a Hanukkah option that includes a dreidel on the butt, this set is available in preemie sizes through 24 months.

If you have yet to stock up on cold-weather wear for your newborn, Monica + Andy makes it easy with their 40% off sale and variety of fleece-lined clothing.

These fleece leggings are now under $15, available in nine colors and sizes newborn through 10 years.

If your stroller didn't come equipped with cup holders already, this affordable version from Wonderfold also includes space for your phone.

Available in two different colors, this plastic product clasps onto the handle or side of the stroller. "Sturdy," "good quality" and "snug" on the handlebars are all reasons why reviewers adore this addition.

Whether you’re hoping to secure for your own bundle of joy, or looking to earn ‘best gift’ at the baby shower, choose the bringing home baby blanket that can be passed down between siblings over the years.

There are over 30 designs and patterns to choose from, including Disney characters like Minnie Mouse or Pooh Bear, and pink or blue stripes. Reviewers love this blanket (which can also be customized!) because it’s “so soft,” and the prints are “adorable.”

Save 40% off this fleece onesie that will keep your little one warm no matter what the temperature is outside. Available for preemies through infants 9 months old, it's made with recycled polyester fleece and is available in 13 adorable prints, from polar bears to unicorns.

The fabric is lead- and phthalate-free, flame-retardant and has a zipper cover at the neckline, so you can rest assured this was made with comfort and safety in mind.

For a quick solution to cover up over a onesie, opt for this 4-pack of leggings that are now 50% off. From neutrals like gray and ivory to slight pops of color with a muted pink and sage shades, these cotton leggings meet the Oeko-Tex standards, meaning they're free and safe from over 1,000 chemicals.

If your child's accessories and essentials have taken over the stroller storage spots and diaper bag, simply attach this console to the handle of the stroller to access necessities of your own.

With two insulated cupholders that can keep drinks warm and cold, plus zipper, mesh and covered pockets, there's plenty of room for everything parents need. This console "does not disappoint," according to reviewers, who also love it because it's practical and even holds Stanley cups without needing to force them to fit.

If your little one can’t get enough of tummy time yet they’re bored of their current play mat, switch things up with this one from Tiny Love that features 30 songs, 18 activities and engaging woodland animals.

Simply toss this mat in the washer for an easy clean, and adjust the arches at the top so your child can reach the characters.

Available in seven colors, avoid spills staining your floor thanks to this splat mat that can be simply wiped down after meals. It's made out of vegan leather, making it a more elevated accessory.

If you’re prepping to have a baby of your own or need a last-minute baby shower gift, this bath time starter kit includes all the basics needed to gently and safely clean their baby at any stage.

The set comes with a bath tub, rinse cup and spout cover, each one made with non-toxic plastic. The tub even includes EVA foam (most commonly found in sandals), to provide comfort.

For a diaper bag that seems to do and hold it all, this version from Baby Brezza is now $20 off. With an included changing pad, you never have to worry about running off or finding a restroom — simply unfold the bag to reveal a station that includes flaps to conceal your child.

This bag also includes insulated side pockets, perfect for helping food and bottles stay fresher, longer. Plus, with 13 pockets, this bag can hold everything from your phone to their playthings.

Take the heavy lifting out of cleaning and drying baby bottles and pump equipment with this gadget that promises to steam away 99.9% of germs with one touch of a button.

This tool has four functions: sterilize and dry baby bottles and pump equipment, do both actions separately and to serve as storage for the equipment mentioned. Multiple reviewers noted this product is a “life saver,” questioning how they ever managed without it.

If you need to be hands-free for a couple of minutes, let baby rock in this 2-in-1 item. With both stationary and rocking features, the height of this rocker can also be adjusted to three different positions, including one that folds down completely for easy storage.

It's made with polyester fabric and weighs 10 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room.