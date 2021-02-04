Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Normally, hunting for new winter accessories entails searching for the best hats and gloves to keep you warm in snowy and chilly days. But as the Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear face coverings, we're adding winter-friendly masks to that list.

For optimal protection, experts recommend that you look for a well-fitted, three-layer mask. They also note that double-masking can be an effective way to prevent "leakage" of air, so you might want to consider pairing those with fewer layers with a medical-grade mask.

If you're looking for something that will keep you safe and also protect you from the dropping temperatures, we've got you covered. From cozy to full-coverage options, these are the 9 best face masks for winter.

Wool is known as being a warming material, which is why it's often used in winter gear. The brand says they chose this specific type of wool because it's breathable and has moisture-wicking capabilities. The mask is built with multiple layers, two outer wool layers and an inner cotton one, and is machine washable, for easy cleaning.

If you're a runner or someone who frequently exercises outdoors, you're likely already familiar with Under Armour's well-loved and workout-friendly Sportsmask. This new iteration includes the most popular features of the mask, like breathability and comfort, with fuller coverage for cold weather wear. The gaiter features a three-layer mask over your face and a fleece-lined layer that covers your ears and neck. It has adjustable cording in the back to keep it in place.

Keep the entire bottom half of your face warm with this mask, which doubles as a pair of earmuffs. It has a soft inner lining around the ears for comfort and a velcro fastener, for a custom fit. Reviewers say they love how well it fits, with some adding that unlike other masks, it doesn't cause glasses to fog.

This cotton mask features three layers and a pocket where you can add your own filter, to keep you well protected. It also features an attached scarf that gives you more coverage from the cold than your average mask and looks stylish, too.

This winter, we've fallen in love with all things sherpa, from jackets to boots. And now, you can rock it on your mask. Style expert Jenn Falik recommended this mask as a way to keep warm when hosting an outdoor distanced gathering. She called the ear and face-covering mask, "the ultimate two-in-one for 2021."

Caraa Sport upgraded their popular universal mask with a thicker and warmer material for this winter version. The five-pack comes with a range of colors, but you can select from different palettes, like pastels or marine shade, to match your wardrobe.

In need of a good basic mask? This one does the job while also providing some extra warmth, thanks to the inner fleece lining. The middle seam, which runs down the center of your face, helps it sit slightly off your nose and mouth for improved breathability.

Crafted with fluffy sherpa on the outside and soft cotton on the inside, this option will keep you warmer than your typical mask. Not to mention, the cozy look will pair perfectly with your other winter essentials.

This mask looks just like your favorite winter sweater, and it will keep you equally as cozy. With a soft, two-layer cotton knit, you'll never want to take it off. To disinfect, simply throw it in the washing machine.

