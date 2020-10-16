Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel lives in this hoodie by Jill Martin

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Television personality and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is a constant source of style inspiration, and her favorite hoodie is no exception. It's the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe!

Frankel revealed in a recent interview with The Strategist that her go-to layer for the cool weather is this oversized hoodie from G.I.L.I., made by TODAY contributor and friend of Frankel, Jill Martin.

Martin posted a photo of the two wearing their matching sherpa loungers on Instagram, and we love the way these two rock their hoodies!

"It’s this sort of fuzzy, blanket-like sweater that has a hood — like a robe meets a blanket meets a sweater. I live in mine," Frankel said.

The open-front hoodie is made of imported plush sherpa and is almost long enough to reach your knees, making it the perfect layer for fall.

As the colder months approach, a warm and cozy jacket can make a real difference. Frankel's pick can help you stay warm while still showing off your style.

Frankel says she owns two white hoodies and one camo. While only the green camo style is in stock right now, there are several other adorable patterns to keep an eye out for in the future, like red plaid and black camo.

The hoodie has a 4-star rating on QVC, and reviewers love the comfort and size.

"Absolutely love it!" one reviewer wrote. "Purchased size XS/S and there is plenty of room to spare. Warm and cozy. Could not be more pleased."

Other reviewers love how they don't have to compromise on fashion.

"One of my favorite QVC purchases," another reviewer wrote. "Great way to stay warm in style!"

For those looking for a fall jacket alternative, reviewers loved how well this hoodie kept them warm.

"It so soft and warm, I feel like I'm wearing a blanket," one reviewer wrote. "I love the hood, the pockets and thumb holes. I plan to wear this often this fall and winter."

If you're in need of some warmer layers for fall, this hoodie could be perfect for you!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!