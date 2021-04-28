The best deals from Wayfair's massive Way Day sale — all under $50

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're looking to give your space a spring refresh, you're in luck — Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is here, and there are plenty of impressive deals that will help you channel your inner interior designer.

The retailer's annual Way Day event kicked off today and continues through tomorrow, April 29. During the 48-hour sale, you can score "better-than-Black-Friday-deals" on a range of home essentials, from kitchen staples to organization solutions, no coupon or promo code needed.

With up to 80% off items across all major categories, there are a lot of amazing discounts to sift through. So, to save you some scrolling time, we rounded up a handful of our favorites that you can snag for under $50.

Wayfair home decor deals

'Tis the season for barbecues and backyard hangouts. And with all that time you're planning on spending outside, you'll want to make sure your patio is equipped with a good umbrella, to keep you cool and protected from burns. This option comes in eight colors and is just $50 during the sale. It has a convenient crank mechanism and a push-tilt feature, so you can easily adjust your shade as the sun moves.

Equally as functional as it is fashionable, this table lamp will make a great addition to any room in your home. You can add the globe-shaped statement piece to your living room setup or place it on your nightstand to use as a reading light.

Add a subtle pop of color to any space with this stylish rug, which features a geometric pattern with pink, orange, yellow and teal tones. This option is currently offered at an impressive 85% discount, but there are plenty of other sizes and colors that are also included in the sale.

This soft cotton throw pillow normally costs more than $100, but during the sale, you can grab the stylish accent piece for less than $30. Both color options, yellow and navy, are 78% off for Way Day.

Add more greenery to your space this spring with this small planter and reversible wood stand. It will make an elegant home for your blooms and can be placed indoors or outdoors. It will also make a great Mother's Day gift for any mom with a green thumb.

You can get up to 80% off a variety of wall art pieces during the Way Day sale, but this fun print is a reviewer favorite. It has an impressive 4.9-star average rating from more than 1,100 reviews, with many people saying that they can't help but smile every time they see it on the wall.

Wayfair organization deals

Instead of leaving your shoes scattered around the house, always find the pair you're looking for with this stylish shoe rack. The three-tier rack can fit up to 12 pairs and can comfortably fit larger men's sizes. It's easy to assemble and is made with bamboo, which is more sustainable than other types of wood.

While this shelving unit is technically meant to be used in the bathroom, we think it would make a great storage option in any room of your home, thanks to its simple and stylish design. The best part? It's 25% off right now.

Can't fit all of your clothes in the closet? Organize your wardrobe with the help of this garment rack, now more than 60% off during the sale. The top rod is great for hanging long blouses and dresses, while the bottom rack is the perfect place to store shoes and storage baskets.

Wayfair bedding deals

Sleep soundly on this cooling memory foam pillow, which is just $25 for Way Day. The memory foam filling is shredded, so it can easily be fluffed or adjusted to fit your preferred sleeping style. It's also made with cooling technology, so you'll never have to turn it over in the middle of the night to sleep on the cooler side.

According to experts, your bedding needs to be replaced every 18 to 24 months. So, if you can't remember the last time you gave yours an upgrade, it may be time to swap in a new set. Try this duvet set, which is 67% off during the Way Day sale. It's made with a high-quality microfiber yarn that transfers heat from your body as you sleep, so you'll stay at a comfortable temperature all night long.

With deals this good, you might as well grab a new comforter while you're at it. This ultra-soft option is currently 66% percent off. The corner ties help keep it secured to your duvet cover and prevent it from tangling as you move throughout the night. Plus, it's machine-washable, so cleaning is a breeze.

Wayfair kitchen deals

Refresh your dinnerware with this 16-piece set. Available in eight colors to fit every aesthetic, the set comes with microwave- and dishwasher-safe mugs, cereal bowls and dinner and salad plates, all of which you'll want to use during casual breakfasts and family meals.

Dash's popular air fryer uses hot air instead of oil to fry foods, so you can make your favorite crispy snacks, like fries and mozzarella sticks, with 75% less fat. It has a large 2.6-quart capacity, but its sleek design won't look bulky sitting on your countertop.

You can make soups, smoothies and so much more with this handy immersion blender. It comes with whisk and food processor attachments, so it's a truly diverse kitchen tool. The blender itself features six different speed settings and an anti-splash design to minimize mess.

You'll never be without a food container again, thanks to this 12-piece set. The sturdy glass won't warp or crack from rapid temperature changes, so you can take your leftovers straight from the freezer to the oven.

You can easily whip up cakes, brownies and other baked goods when you have this mixer on hand. The lightweight mixer has five speeds, so you can slowly mix a batter or quickly whip egg whites. It comes in a variety of bright, fun colors, like Guava and Aqua Sky.

