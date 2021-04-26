6 bestsellers shoppers loved in April — all under $35

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Yes, spring technically starts in March. We know this. But there’s something about April that really marks the changing of the season.

By April, we’ve all emerged from our winter cocoons and are ready to spring into action. For many, that may involve a dose of spring cleaning or building up a new spring wardrobe. To see how everyone is celebrating the season, we rounded up the bestselling products on Amazon this month, all under $35.

Across the country, shoppers are buying supplies for outdoor gatherings, revamping their style and sprucing up their homes.

Here’s what everyone is scooping up on Amazon this April.

Fashion

Editor's note: Some colors and sizes are sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

It’s time to re-emerge from pandemic hibernation. As everyone prepares for their re-debuts into society, this dress has been flying into homes of shoppers. It’s one of the top sells for April and has more than 24,000 positive reviews. It comes in 35 different colors and patterns and is designed to flatter all body types.

Editor's note: Some colors and sizes are sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

This top seller is a crowd favorite for its inclusive sizing and subtle touch of elegance. It’s got a loose fit so you don’t have to give up the comfort we’ve all grown accustomed to in pandemic dressing. But thanks to the hint of lace, you’ll still look put-together.

Beauty

This miracle hair care product is a consistent bestseller, with more than 70,000 reviews and a nearly perfect five-star rating. It helps repair and strengthen strands that have been damaged by color and heat styling. Apply all over wet hair for at least ten minutes, then rinse out and follow with your normal shampoo and conditioner. Your locks will spring back to life for warmer weather.

If you’ve been on beauty TikTok recently, you’ve likely seen this face roller — the 2021 update to blotting sheets. This miracle oil-absorbing roller is made with volcanic stone and will suck up and shine from your skin. It’s the perfect purchase ahead of summer, when everyone’s faces are going to get a bit more oily and sweaty.

Trending

Another TikTok favorite is this electric can opener. It works like a charm — and will save you from cutting yourself on jagged can edges. Pop it into the top of a can, press one button and presto, it’s opened. It’s the perfect tool for anyone struggling to navigate the kitchen with arthritis or a hand injury.

The reversible mood octopus plushie is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby thanks to social media, and they’re nearly impossible to find in stock. But they’re back online now and on Amazon. Flip the plushie to show off your mood. Whether you’re sour or smiling, the octopus will reflect it back.

More Amazon bestsellers

Prepare your backyard for the summer season with this highly reviewed mosquito zapper. It protects an area up to 1,500 square feet against mosquito invasion, making it an essential for any summer outdoor gathering. Although it’s not the most glamorous of purchases, it is one you’ll be most grateful for down the road.

It’s easy to be spontaneous when you’re prepared for anything. This handy picnic basket is the perfect addition to any afternoon hike. It’s packed with everything you need for a picnic, including silverware, plates, napkins, wine glasses and a fleece blanket. There’s also a cold storage compartment to keep your food cold until the minute you’re ready to eat.

This classic swimsuit is almost universally flattering. It’s built with moderate coverage to help you look your best at the beach. Plus, it comes in almost 40 different colors and patterns to suit every style.

The bike shorts trend isn’t going anywhere. This pair is an Amazon customer favorite for its built-in pocket, perfect for holding your cell phone while you’re out and about.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!