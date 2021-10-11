Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's only October, but preparation for the 2021 holiday shopping season is already underway. Last year, Amazon unofficially moved up the starting date for seasonal sales, since Prime Day began on Oct. 13. This year, retailers are following suit, releasing holiday lists and major savings events more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With all that said, it looks like right now is the perfect time to start shopping and knock out some of the gifts on everyone's wishlist this year.

Catching something on sale doesn't mean it's no longer trendy or going out of style — we even surprised ourselves with some of the items we were able to find markdowns on. From Levi's jeans to the Our Place pan, we rounded up gift-worthy picks to treat yourself or someone else to this holiday season.

So, whether you're just looking to browse or are an intentional shopper, keep reading for everything you'll want to add to your cart right now.

Clothing sales right now

Through Oct. 12 you can take advantage of Levi's Friends & Family event, during which you'll not only score 30% off nearly everything site-wide, but you'll also nab free shipping.

One word we love the sound of when it comes to jeans: "shaping." These jeans have a flattering skinny leg and contour curves, making for a comfortable — not restricting — fit. They come in more than a dozen different washes that all feature the same tummy-control panel.

This Sherpa jacket was practically made for fall. It's a timeless staple fit for any wardrobe, and each of the four different washes of this "trucker" style are on sale right now for $90.

If you pay close attention, you can always catch a good deal at Lululemon. The brand secretly tosses popular styles into its "We Made Too Much" section, which is home to hundreds of markdowns on everything from leggings to sweatshirts.

The famed Align pants are finally on sale — well, at least a version of them are. Depending on the size and color your prefer, you can snag them for as little as $49 right now.

Bring on everything soft and cozy — including this knit wrap. It's as snuggly as a blanket and has an oversize fit, so it will drape just below your bum. Since it's also made with cashmere, it has just the right touch of softness, too.

This boxy sweater makes for an easy layering piece. One fabric in its makeup that makes it a standout? It's crafted with "a touch of yak hair" for added softness, but it's durable enough to still be machine-washable.

Through Oct. 11, you'll be able to save up to 50% site-wide on everything you need to spruce up your closet. Since the discounts are so big, you can find styles for as little as $8.

Don't be fooled — these jeans have the comfortable feel of jeggings. They're figure-flattering and have enough stretch to give you some breathing room as you move around throughout the day.

The only thing better than a great pair of leggings? Leggings with pockets! We're loving that these functional pairs come in several different designs and are available in sizes XS-4X.

No fall wardrobe is complete without a flannel. Now's the time to grab this style that's the perfect color palette for fall.

Consider Gap's Closet Refresh event the perfect excuse to get your wardrobe right for fall. You'll be able to save 50% on all things cozy, like sweaters, sweatpants and activewear. But if you're on the hunt for clothes to wear outside of the house, you can still save up to 40% on the rest of your purchase.

Cozy knit cardigans are in this season, and this soft-knit style is the perfect way to get in on the trend. It's airy enough for the remaining warm fall days, but you can also wear it as an extra layer when the temperature starts to drop.

This sweater is made with Responsible Wool Standard-certified wool and comes in four different Earth-toned hues. It's long enough to wear over leggings, or you can tuck it into jeans for an equally chic look.

This sale event is aptly named because the discounts truly are fabulous. During Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale, not only can you take advantage of markdowns as steep as 60%, but you can also save up to an additional 20% off on select sale and clearance items when you use the code FALL at checkout.

The mid-rise fit of these jeans hits right below the waistline, while the tummy-control panels offer a slimming look. You can find them in six different colors that all boast the same flattering tapered leg.

Shoppers love the quality feel and elegant look of this stylish belt so much, more than half of them left five-star reviews. Right now, you can add it to your cart for less than $25.

Beauty sales right now

Target brought back its Deal Days — a savings event originally meant to rival Amazon Prime Day 2020 — through Oct. 12 of this year. Just like last year, Deal Days are three full days of discounts on everything from beauty items to electronics.

This weekend, you can score 30% off of beauty tools at Target during the retailer's Deal Days event. This tool from Bed Head is on sale for just $13 and promises to deliver dreamy beach waves with just a few presses.

Skinstore is also holding a Friends & Family sale today, which means you can save as much as 50% on bestselling brands like Elemis, Murad and Christophe Robin. Plus, if you spend $150 or more, you can score a Natura Blissé Diamond Bundle for free.

As we venture further into the colder months, taking care of our hair is as important as ever. According to the brand, this hair serum can give your locks a thickness and volume boost in just four weeks. Plus, your tresses will feel more hydrated and smooth.

If your scalp is no stranger to too many products, a purifying scrub can deliver the detox it needs. Christophe Robin's sea salt scrub is a good match for both men and women — it gets to work quickly to cleanse the scalp and deliver nutrients to dehydrated hair.

The beauty retailer's Gorgeous Hair Event is still going strong! Through Oct. 23, you can save 50% on all your favorite hair care products, thanks to incredible 24-hour deals.

Since this curling iron is made with volcanic lava and Chi's special ceramic, it helps to reduce damage when you style with high heat. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and features automatic shut-off after an hour, so you don't have to panic if you forget whether or not you unplugged your device before leaving the house.

Before you start styling your hair with any hot tool, you should apply a protective treatment to reduce the damage on your tresses. Chi's protective treatment can be applied after you shampoo and then rinsed before you apply conditioner.

This year, Amazon is hosting its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event through Oct. 25. You can save on everything from skin care to hair care, giving you the chance to refresh your entire beauty cabinet.

Bio-Oil isn't new to the market, but thanks to TikTok, some of our old beauty favorites are having a moment. Thankfully, Bio-Oil's original formula is one we can catch on sale right now.

Another tried-and-true favorite? This vitamin C serum from TruSkin. "After a few days, I noticed my skin began to appear more radiant," one Shop TODAY contributor wrote after trying this serum. "After one week, my skin was also much smoother to the touch."

Dermstore

Don't underestimate the power of a good dry shampoo. Not only can it soak up residue and give your locks a much-needed refresh after a sweaty workout, but it can also give you more volume. According to the brand, it can smoothe hair and has the power to extend the life of your blowout.

The way you dry your hair after a shower can make or break the way it looks. That's why using a hair wrap like this one, which is made from absorbent polyester and nylon, can help minimize frizz, split ends and hair breakage.

Home sales right now

Wayfair extended its October clearance event for just one more day! Today, you can enjoy discounts of up to 60% on wall art, area rugs, bedroom furniture and more.

Store cozy blankets in style with this set of bins. They're both functional and practical, plus, convenient handles make them easy to transport.

Instantly add a boho vibe to any room in your home with this pouf ottoman. It's made from braided jute and comes in seven different designs.

This split-back futon conveniently unfolds into a twin bed, so you can house holiday guests both during the day and overnight this year. And right now, you can save 41% off on this fall-inspired yellow design.

In addition to its Holiday Beauty Haul event, Amazon is also running deals on select brands right now. This means you can save on everything from tech to home essentials.

A durable dutch oven that's finally on sale? Here it is. It's the perfect size for a one-and-done meal, so you can make everything from casseroles to braised meats in one pot.

Beat dry air this winter and add this humidifier to your space for less than $80 this season. The machine works quietly and features a display-off function so as not to interrupt your sleep.

Keep an eye out for exciting Rollbacks at Walmart! You don't want to miss deals on home essentials like this food storage set and air fryer.

It's probably time to refresh your tupperware supply. Luckily, you can grab this 14-piece set for just $20, so you can restock your cabinet without breaking the bank.

With the holidays comes a lot of not-so-good-for-you comfort food, so it might not be a bad idea to pick up Ninja's ceramic-coated air fryer. This efficient tool cooks food with 75% less fat compared to other frying methods, so you can eat well — without the guilt.

Also included in the lineup during Target Deal Days: some solid discounts on home goods.

Not going back to the office anytime soon? Now's the time to upgrade your home office with a large-screen monitor. This way, you can keep emails and messages in view at all times while you work on your laptop.

Haven't decorated for Halloween yet? Just in time for the holiday, you can save on select decor items during Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale.

Don't miss out on the chance to grab some spooky decor either! This Halloween-themed plush throw is perfect for cozying up on the couch with this season.

The Always Pan rarely goes on sale — but right now, you can shop the brand's Early Bird sale and save $30 on the Instagram-famous kitchen essential.

People love this pan because it combines eight kinds of pans into one. With it, you can fry, sauté, steam and more — plus, it comes in several different eye-pleasing colors that will look pretty in any kitchen.

If you're preparing to host for the holidays, now's the time to shop West Elm's sales: Save up to 40% on ready-to-ship furniture, 30% off rugs and up to 40% off bedding that is perfect for fall.

Add some style to your living space with this chic side table. The contrast between marble and iron in its design will make it a standout piece in any space.

Bedding and mattress sales right now

When you use the code FALLREFRESH at Allswell, you can enjoy a 15% discount off mattresses and 30% off bedding, through Oct. 11.

This comfortable mattress is made with a cooling gel-infused memory foam and individually wrapped coils to help prevent motion transfer throughout the night.

Through 11:59 PST on Oct. 12, you can take 10% off the Casper Original mattress and 15% off Casper Wave Hybrid mattresses and Casper Nova Hybrid mattresses. Everything else is 10% off.

Casper's most popular mattress is medium-firm and comes in six different sizes, ranging from Twin to California King. It's constructed with three ergonomic zones that help to support your body while you sleep.

Through Oct. 18, you can enjoy 15% off at Nest Bedding — no coupon necessary.

You can add this memory foam mattress to your cart for less than $700 and have it arrive right at your doorstep. You can choose between eight different sizes and a medium or firm feel.

Refreshing your bedroom ahead of the season can make it feel fresh, and what better place to start with than your bed? You won't want to miss the chance to save 40% off fall bedding at West Elm right now.

These sheets just sound cozy. They're made from 100% cotton and a jersey knit that is oh-so-soft to the touch.

What feels more lush than velvet in the fall? You'll want to sink into this set that is on sale for just $115.

Bed Bath & Beyond is giving you all the encouragement you need to "get guest ready" with 25% markdowns on everything you need to bring a cozy fall feel into your home.

The temperatures are already dropping, and we can't imagine anything better than cozying up under a heated blanket this season. This one from Brookstone is on sale right now for more than 15% off.

You can score these sheet sets on sale for 50% off right now and spend every night this fall dozing off underneath Ugg's cozy brushed cotton fabric.

Kohl's Three-Day sale ends on Oct. 11, and the retailer has made it easy to shop finds $10 and under and $20 and under. Kohl's is also hosting a fall refresh event, offering major markdowns on select fall favorites. You can shop the discounts through Oct. 17. Plus, you can save an extra 15% off when you use the code SAVE15NOW.

This pillow is designed to keep every kind of sleeper comfortable throughout the night. It's filled with polyester and is machine-washable.

Select sizes of this bestselling sheet set are on sale for just $30 right now. You can find it in six different sizes and 11 different colors.

Appliances sales right now

Home Depot is giving shoppers the chance to save big on fall appliances. You can shop useful appliances both big and small, but we found some great deals on smaller-sized gadgets that will come in handy this season.

Shark's bestselling robot vacuum can be controlled right from your phone and can even be scheduled to clean at certain times of the day.

After you vacuum, you'll want to use a powerful cleaner to restore your carpet back to life. Hoover's carpet cleaner is lightweight but is strong enough to tackle pet stains and odors on your floor.

Here's your chance to grab a stand mixer before the holiday baking season kicks into gear! This unit from Winado is on sale for just $104 right now.

Not only can you score great savings on appliances at Lowe's through Oct. 12, but you can also enjoy free installation services when you purchase items that are $599 or more.

This large-capacity machine is on sale for less than $500 until Oct. 13, but shoppers are already adding it to their carts, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this great deal.

The retailer is hosting a 72-hour flash sale until Tuesday, which means you can save on everything from kitchen appliances to tech.

On a health kick? Add a juicer to your daily routine to squeeze in some extra fruits and veggies. This unit from Ninja is on sale for $100 right now.

Upgrade your brunch game and save $10 while doing it, thanks to this sweet deal at Best Buy.

You can score up to 35% off kitchen appliances and up to 30% off floor care during Target's Deal Days event.

The one thing your home office might still be missing after you grab a new monitor? A coffee machine. Though it doesn't have all of the bells and whistles as other Keurigs do, this single-serve option does what it needs to do — brews one hot cup at a time.

