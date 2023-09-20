Walmart’s fall shoe section is its best kept secret — 20 finds starting at $19

The idea of fall approaching is an exciting one: warm beverages, festive gatherings and holiday-themed treats. But that also means transitioning your wardrobe to suit the changing weather, especially when it comes to footwear.

If you don’t know where to start for your seasonal pieces, that’s where Walmart comes in handy. They’re not just a budget-friendly essential for groceries, home goods, and other lifestyle products: their fashion department is equally as affordable. Let’s not forget trendy, too. The retailer offers a selection of footwear that follows current trends, such as ballet flats and cozy slippers.

To help narrow your search, we rounded up some of our favorite Walmart shoe finds that will favor every trend season to season — starting at $19.

15 Walmart fall shoes under $35

Believe it or not, slippers can be more practical for the outdoors than one might think: they’re on-trend, easy to wear and keep your feet warm. So before you skip past this pair, think of all the comfort they’ll bring.

You might’ve seen cowboy boots trending during the spring and summer, but the shoe will remain a popular must-have for fall fashion. This cowboy boot has a classic silhouette, comes in four shades and features dainty stitching.

Ballet flats are that one shoe that is easy to throw on. Not everyone finds flats comfortable, though. What makes this option a preferable one are two things: its roomy square toe and memory foam footbed, according to the brand.

Don’t hesitate to try a dad shoe for the fall — they’re just as comfortable as they look. The brand says these sneakers feature a padded footbed and collar for cushion and have a platform sole for height. You can wear them as a daily shoe or for long weekend trips.

For every fall wardrobe, you need a staple item: a white low-top sneaker. We love that this one has an extra chunky platform.

If knee-high boots are not ideal for you, consider an ankle boot. The heel isn’t as high; they’re similar in comfort to sneakers. Plus, they’re more laidback for everyday wear. The brand says this pair is also slip-resistant, which might come in handy as a fall-to-winter shoe.

Think of Mary Janes as a pump and a loafer combined. They’re quintessential for fall trends and workwear, and are designed with a thick strap, chunky sole and rounded toe. This option embodies each of those qualities of your traditional Mary Jane, except the brand installed a built-in comfort sock to prevent irritation.

The beauty of loafers is that they’re not just a typical work shoe. They essentially can be paired with every outfit, regardless of the occasion, and the brand says this option has a rubber outsole to provide decent traction on most surfaces.

Time and Tru calls their suede boots “a genuine treat for your feet” because they’re lightweight, plush and easy to wear. Don’t mistake them as house shoes, though: you can wear them with daily outfits, too.

Those with wide feet might have a hard time finding the perfect boot. But, Walmart provides an impressive selection for this width, which includes this buckle bootie. It features a walkable heel and feminine design in three fall-esque hues.

This is another take on the cowboy boot trend, except at a shortened length. These, however, have a bit of slouch to add volume and a bohemian flare.

The knit panel on this Chelsea boot caught our eye the most. Why, you might ask? It not only provides thermal coverage from brisk weather, but it also makes the fit more custom to your ankle. That way, the boot feels more secure while you walk.

If you couldn’t tell already from this list, chunky soles instantly catch our eye. These platform booties are no exception. Madden NYC just so happens to be owned by Steve Madden, so trust these affordable finds to be of similar quality.

Fall fashion tends to revolve around neutrals and a capsule wardrobe. But sometimes, a pop of color or a playful print makes the most of an outfit, which is what we love about these leopard loafers.

Mules are like loafers without the heel. And depending on your feet, you might find the style more comfortable than their cousin. This find offers a small block heel just for this purpose, and the silver hardware brings it all together.

More Walmart trendy fall shoes

Clogs are trending big time this season. While it might be because of their retro aesthetic, the appeal revolves around their structure. Some have clunky soles, and others, like this clog, have a cork footbed that pampers and contours around the feet, says the brand.

This Mary Jane shoe makes a statement. Staying true to its silhouette, the shoe features a dainty buckle strap and a structure reminiscent of a dancing shoe. However, it has a three-inch block heel and vibrant silver hue that makes it stand out compared to other versions of the style.

Based on their appearance, you wouldn’t expect these riding boots to fit every calf size. But reviews say otherwise, claiming they stretch enough for wide calves to fit comfortably. Another surprising detail about these boots is that they feature faux fur lining — an essential for a shoe that can transition from fall to winter.

When the temperature drops, your first instinct is to bundle up. But when it comes to footwear, this might seem complicated. Enter the knee-high boot: a timeless piece that focuses on coverage. Scoop’s version comes in four shades to pair with any skirt, shorts or pants in your closet.

Similar to mid-calf boots, knee-high styles might not always fit those with a wide calf. But these Journee Collection boots suggest a solution: a stretch knit panel that should offer a comfortable amount of wiggle room to squeeze in.