Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day is coming up, which means it's a great time to score deals on mattresses. However, after you find your perfect bed, you'll need something to put it on.

Much like how great mattresses come in boxes shipped directly to your door, so do great bed frames. And they don't have to cost a fortune. From a $99 zero-assembly model to a $165 four-poster canopy and even a $410 remote-controlled adjustable base, here are 16 queen-sized bed frames under $450.

You don't have to be an expert to appreciate the look of this sleek platform bed from Zinus. Currently 22% off, the frame weighs 50 pounds and comes in four solid wood finishes: antique espresso, cherry, natural, and rustic pine. There's also 6.3 inches of space under the bed, which is the perfect size for most under-bed storage bins.

Velcro fastening slats and the overall design of this frame makes it easy to assemble, even for those who don't put furniture together very often. It's chic upholstered back can upgrade any space.

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon, this upholstered bed frame will add a unique, modern touch to any bedroom. It's covered in soft velvet fabric and doesn't require a box spring. Reviewers have noted that the frame might be shipped out in two separate boxes, but can be assembled in about 30 minutes.

Need some extra storage space in your room? This bed frame from Rest Haven has two drawers at the foot of the bed that can help keep you organized without looking too bulky. It's available in four neutral colors, including black, cream, charcoal, and stone.

This platform bed frame is upholstered in linen fabric and comes in a range of colors including green, orange, yellow, and grey. The sturdy metal frame is able to support up to 900 pounds and also has supportive foot pads to make sure your floors stay protected.

With over 41,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, this frame is a no-brainer. Its padded upholstery and steel framework make it extremely durable, but it still comes with a 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind. There's also about seven inches of space underneath, allowing you to tuck away any storage bins you might have. It's on sale for $202 right now, almost half off its usual $400 price tag.

If you're looking for something simple that doesn't take too much time to assemble, this 16-inch platform bed frame is worth looking into. Its strong foundation can support up to 3500 pounds and has lots of storage space underneath, making it perfect for smaller bedrooms.

At $99, this is one of most affordable and simplistic bed frames you can find on Amazon. It has over 41,000 reviews at 4.6 stars and is great for a minimalistic bedroom. The frame also comes together easily with Zinus's quick lock assembly system and should take less than an hour to build.

Amazon's best-selling bed frame, the Linenspa Platform Bed has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 122,000 reviews. With 14-inch steel legs, it's durable and allows for decent storage. Reviewers also like that there's no need for a box spring. Plus it comes with a 5-year limited warranty. But the best part about this frame is it's actually a package deal. The Linenspa Platform Bed comes with a hybrid mattress featuring both memory foam and springs. The mattress, available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch.

This zero-assembly (all you have to do is unfold it) bed frame from Zinus is a favorite on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Bed Frames. It has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 130,000 reviews and comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty. Because of its simple design, it's great for a guest room or space where you only temporarily want a bed set up. Because of the protective plastic caps for its legs, it's also perfect for delicate flooring.

Another Amazon bestseller is this platform frame complete with a wooden headboard and footboard. It weighs about 76 pounds, can hold up to 900 pounds and only takes about 30 minutes to set up. Its 4.4-star average rating, from 1,100 reviews, might be higher if it came in a king size. That said, one 5-star reviewer likes it so much he bought three including one for his 80-year-old mother. "The wood accents feel a little cheap but looks GREAT!" he writes.

This sleek metal platform frame is a bargain because it comes with a built-in headboard and a four poster canopy. It has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 950 reviews on Amazon where it's $180 and is available in twin, full and king. (Plus Amazon has the best budget-friendly sheets.) All sizes allow for ample storage space underneath and don't require box springs. Add curtains or decorative lights to complete the canopy look.

For the look of a leather headboard and footboard, it's hard to beat the price of this Walmart bestseller. The frame comes in four sizes and doesn't require a box spring. It is recommended, however, to have a drill on hand for assembly as the screw holes can use some help.

Experts recommend adjustable bed frames to people who suffer from acid reflux or sleep disorders. For a fraction of the cost of a Sleep Number bed you can get this affordable frame controlled by a wired remote. Use it to elevate the top and bottom of the bed independently. The frame doesn't require a box spring and takes less than 10 minutes to set up. It has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 450 reviews, and 95 percent of buyers recommend it.

With a 4.8-star average rating from 5,700 reviews, this strong (it can hold up to 1,000 pounds) steel platform bed is Wayfair's highest-rated queen-sized bed frame. It's compatible with most headboards and footboards and doesn't require a box spring. It comes with a limited 5-year warranty, and all tools needed for assembly are included. One recent reviewer says she put it together in 25 minutes.

Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Mattress Foundation is made out of solid pine and natural spruce and comes with a 3-year warranty. Take advantage of the 50-day risk-free trial, but be prepared to keep the frame forever. It has a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 3,000 reviews. The legs are optional. But even if you want to use them no tools are required for assembly which only takes a few minutes thanks to a smart clip-and-lock design.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!