Christmas might be the kids' favorite time of the year, but for parents, Memorial Day is probably a top pick. Here's why: the deals! Compared to other holiday sales, the discounts before and during the holiday weekend never disappoint, especially those for our little ones.

It can certainly feel overwhelming to cull through all of the best deals, so we went through the discounts from retailers like Target, Pottery Barn, Buffy and more fo find items the whole fam will approve of. In fact, you can score up to 60% off from these picks, ranging from onesies to strollers, all the way to bedding.

Whether you plan on purchasing a new toy or refreshing their wardrobe, below are the best Memorial Day baby gear sales.

Best Memorial Day nursery deals

Change on-the-go with this travel changing pad from Parachute. It comes with all of the features you'd want: A cushioned pad for your baby, pockets to store diapers and cleaning supplies and a foldable design so you can pack in inside your tote.

You can bring this portable high chair to your next family adventure regardless of where it might be — it works indoors and outdoors. It promises to be supportive and easy to clean.

"Everyone knows the brand DockATot for its Docks, but its newer product, the bassinet, is just as awesome," says editor Rebecca Brown. "We used it for the first few months and it worked out great. It’s collapsable so you can take it with you."

This baby swing mimics the natural rythym and moments your baby feels when you rock them to sleep. And for Memorial Day, you can shop the swing for 20% off when using the code 4MDW20.

Your baby won't stay little for long. And as they get older, they'll soon outgrow their crib. But Babyletto's convertible bed can transition from a crib into a daybed, all the way to a toddler bed just by removing some of the rails and other pieces.

Best Memorial Day baby gear deals

This walker will help them along as they take their first steps, while also keeping them occupied with playful interactive toys.

This stroller should support them through every phase, as it can be effortlessly converted from a scooter to a rider in just a few steps. While it gives them the opportunity to see their surroundings comfortably, the stroller was also designed with parents in mind with easy stowing features.

Prepare for their arrival with this newborn baby car seat that promises to be easy to install, highly protective (has side impact head protection and a latch hook system, for instance) and cozy enough for babies of all sizes, from four to 35 pounds.

Graco's Landmark 3-in-1 Car Seat currently has an impressive 4.8 stars out of 1,155 reviews. Out of those, 996 are five-star reviews, which says enough about its performance. "The cover comes off on sections and is easy to take off and button or clip back on for cleaning," said one reviewer. "If there’s only a mess on some of the car seat you don’t have to take the whole thing off so that’s def a plus!"

“Now that it’s finally getting warm enough to spend time outside, I have my eyes on this travel crib and play yard,” boasts Brown. “It’ll be the perfect place for my baby to explore new toys and safely play while we’re all outside.”

Until the 27th, Thule is offering 20% off all juvenile products, including their strollers — and Brown is a fan. "It’s strudy, turns easily and has the perfect amount of storage underneath,” she says.

Best Memorial Day baby clothing deals

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach says she has been "bulk buying clothes for my toddler at Old Navy" this Memorial Day. And we can see why. The retailer is offering major discounts across all categories, including clothing for babies and toddlers for parents to stock up on their summer wardrobe.

This romper makes for a great all-in-one look so you can put the decision-making to the side.

If your little one is always on the move, they'll need a shoe to support them. These sandals offer a swift on and off for parents, too.

The first thing you'll notice about this onesie is the front snaps that go from the collarbone, all the way to the foot. That is an instant indicator that it will make changing and dressing "a breeze," suggests the retailer.

"My niece can never get enough socks (partially because she keeps losing them while she’s wobbling around the house)," says SEO editor Jess Bender. "An extra stockpile of slip-resistant socks is more of a gift for her parents to give them extra ease of mind, but her feet feel extra good engulfed in their soft cotton."

Best Memorial Day baby care deals

Bibs are there for the unexpected (or expected) messes. We love that this bib pack has a unique lap-shoulder system, so all you have to do is slip the bib over and off your baby's head — no snaps required.

This baby grooming kit is quite impressive. For just $25 it includes all of the daily baby grooming essentials you might need (24 pieces, to be exact!), such as a nail file, an electric nail trimmer, tweezer, hair brushes and more.

According to the brand, traditional warmers can take four minutes or longer to heat up the bottle. But this warmer promises on-demand bottle warming, and comes with three temperature settings to accommodate to your baby's liking.

"If there’s one thing parents hate it’s getting on our knees and leaning over a bathtub to access an even smaller bathtub to wash our infants," explains Brown. "The Lalo is awesome because it can sit right on the bathroom counter. It has two sides — one for infants and one you can use when they can hold their heads up. Once the baby is large enough to truly sit unassisted, the tub has a third mode where you essentially lift out the top piece."

"I’m an exclusive pumper, and I’m shocked at the volume of milk I’m able to generate with the Elvie," says Brown. "I’ve tried other wireless pumps before and I got very little milk. The Elvie truly produces a solid amount, so much so that around 3 months into pumping I ditched my hospital grade Spectra and started pumping with the Elvie only." And if you use code EXTRA10, you can receive an additional 10% off.

Best Memorial Day toy deals

Teething can be uncomfortable. Soothe their discomfort by providing relief with this silicone teether that they can hold with their tiny hands, and enjoy the sounds of the built-in rattler.

This teether blanket provides soothing relief during their teething phase and offers cozy sensory discovery at each corner.

The interactive garage set allows your little one to "fill up" and "wash" their own car with multiple figures, pieces and a toy car.

This two-in-one system combines a rocker and a chair. So as your baby grows, it can be switched from a traditional rocker to a stationary chair. Plus, it includes a soft, removable toy mobile to keep them entertained.

