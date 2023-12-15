This Amazon LED light is a must-have for any dim spaces in your home

Portable lights: I didn’t even know they existed until I helped a friend decorate her new home. While visiting her, I saw at least one display of portable lights in whatever store we went to. After I flew home, I started looking for them in my local stores to help with poorly lit spots in my small New York apartment.

I could only find small battery-operated light discs, which claimed to light up an entire room. Hoping for the best, I bought two packs of three and placed them in dim areas. I only used them when I needed them. Yet, after a week’s worth of usage, they all died.

I knew there had to be a better solution. After running around Manhattan for more options, I gave up. I couldn’t find a single non-battery-operated portable light anywhere! Of course, I headed to Amazon and found exactly what I needed.

Even though I have two sizable overhead light fixtures, including floor and table lamps in my place, I thought I could use a little more help. I have two trouble spots in my apartment: the kitchen and a closet. In the kitchen, two cabinets block the light from adequately illuminating the under-sink and cooking areas. Whether I’m cleaning vegetables or doing the dishes, for me to really see what I’m looking at, I must turn on my bedside lamp and the bathroom light. There have been more times than I could count when I had to go into the bathroom to double-check whether I had a rotten tomato. After reading the specs for the Asoko under cabinet portable lights, I knew I had to try them.

The Asoko portable lights are narrow LED lights that come in a three-pack. The brand says these LED lights are energy-efficient and meant to last years longer than battery-operated or conventional light bulbs. They come in three sizes (7.8 inches, 9.9 inches, and 13.8 inches). Depending on your needs, you can use either the smallest size for small spaces (I used the 7.8-inch size) or the larger sizes for bigger areas. The brand also mentions that the LED light design ensures that the light won’t hurt your eyes and will directly illuminate the area, just like a spotlight.

Set up is easy

I followed the easy-to-read directions (first time for everything!) and charged each light for three hours. The indicator light on the bar turns red to green when ready for use. I slid the brackets onto the light plate to install the lights and placed them under the kitchen cabinet. The lights are magnetic or can be mounted with an adhesive sticker; after deciding where to set the light, I peeled off the cover of each bracket and lightly put the entire contraption in the spot. It held immediately. One tap turns on the light, the second tap dims it, and the third tap turns it off. Easy peasy!

Another neat feature is the motion sensor option that you can also place on cabinet doors — open the door, and voila! The light turns on. However, I decided not to use the motion sensor option. Because I set the lights under the cabinet and always walked past them, using it didn’t make sense. Once I tapped the button, a gorgeous light illuminated my sink and stove. Cooking and cleaning are so much easier when you can see things.

Courtesy PJ Gach

I also placed a portable LED light on the lower portion of my closet door. Yes, the closet is so dark that I can’t see the shoes I’ve stored in it. Now, with one tap, I can easily see my shoes. This is much easier than sticking half my body into the bottom of the closet, rooting around, getting frustrated, and tossing all the shoes and boots out of the closet to find one particular pair of shoes.

I stumbled upon another use for the lights, and it saves on my electric bill. When I leave my apartment, instead of keeping a lamp on, I flick the LED portable light on my closet door (I open the door before I go). Not only can I see things quickly when I walk into a dark apartment, but I’m also helping the environment and my wallet with all these quick light fixes!