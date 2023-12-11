DSW’s holiday sale has up to 56% off on Uggs, Dr. Martens, Nike and more

From holiday parties to winter weather, you're probably looking to upgrade your footwear to coincide with the various occasions and elements this season.

Thankfully, DSW is offering holiday deals on must-have winter shoes including boots, running sneakers and more. During this sale you can score up to 56% off Uggs, Nike, Converse and more favorite brands. They even have impressive deals on festive heels for any upcoming holiday soirees. With code REJOICE, you can save $15 off $49 purchases, $20 off $99 and $60 off $199 — but if you want your items before Christmas, the brand says you'll want to order before Dec. 14.

Below, we rounded up our favorite finds from DSW's holiday sale, including winter boots and editor-favorite sneakers — starting at $35.

DSW holiday shoe sale

Snowy and wet days will be here for the next few months, and you can stay comfortable in a cozy pair of winter-ready boots. The bottom portion is made of rubber to stay dry and prevent slips, and a fur lining for warmth. The brand says this shoe runs small so you'll want to size up.

Holiday parties are in full swing so if you're looking for a little glam, you can grab these sparkly shoes for $45. They come in red, silver, gold and solid black.

These classic high-tops are taken to the next level with a trendy, chunky sole. DSW reviewers had great things to say, too: "Shoes are SO comfortable to wear. Honestly, they go with any fit especially business casual."

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these retro- and sport-style sneakers. According to the brand, they feature a cushioned insole, so you can wear them all day long.

Whether gift shopping or looking for yourself, you'll be excited to see that these cozy slippers from Ugg's sister brand are on sale. They feature a cozy, faux-fur lining and grippy sole that's suitable for outdoor wear.

From jeans to sweater dresses, a pair of heeled booties can go with almost anything in your closet. You'll save 45% off this western-inspired pair.

These heels provide the finishing touch to any elegant attire. According to the brand, they feature a three-inch heel and come in black, blue, red and plaid.

Chunky loafer make the perfect addition to workwear or pairs well with casual jeans. The brand says the shoe is designed with a cushioned footbed with "iFlex technology" and features a heel under two inches.

You'll want to treat yourself to a new pair of running shoes during DSW's shoe sale. Right now you can save $25 on these Nikes. According to the brand, the shoes feature lightweight and flexible mesh, cushioned-support and are perfect for running on hard roads.

It's no surprise that tall boots remain a winter staple, and you can expect this Madden Girl find to be as comfortable as they are stylish. They feature a cushy in-sole and a one-inch platform sole.

You can grab these trendy Ugg booties for under $100 during DSW's shoe sale. According to the brand, they feature sheep skin lining for coziness and comfort.

DSW is even marking down various styles of Dr. Martens, including this chelsea boot that features a faux-fur interior. You can score them in three different colors for 25% off.

If you're looking for something more elevated, you can save on this classic Dr. Marten Chelsea boot with a 3.5-inch heel.

Editors and podiatrists love this brand for its stability. According to the brand, the Adrenaline GTS running shoes offer smooth support for road and track terrains. You'll save $40 during the holiday sale.