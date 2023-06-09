I stopped overdressing (and ruining) my salads thanks to this useful kitchen tool

Gone are the days of over-dressing my salads or lugging a giant olive oil bottle to the stovetop, only to accidentally pour way too much into my pan. These dispensers are designed with a built-in measuring cup to help me control my liquids and give a precise pour every time. The set comes with one 10-ounce and one 18-ounce bottle. The material is also BPA free and shatterproof, which is vital in the kitchen! (Especially for me, a mother to a toddler.)

And while I love how these dispensers are so aesthetically pleasing, the best part is that they don’t add any physical or visual clutter to my countertops. And even if you plan on just putting them in a pantry or cabinet, they still take up less space than traditional oil and vinegar jugs.

The all-in-one measure feature is handy because no additional measuring spoons are needed. Whenever I'm cooking or baking, time is usually of the essence. So, not having to whipping out several more measuring tools makes things easier — and it also means less cleaning up later on.

Measuring the liquid is simple; all you have to do is cover the hole and squeeze the pump until your desired amount is reached. Release the pressure (but keep the holes covered) and pour out the oil or vinegar into your pan or bowl, and voila! I was able to successfully use the bottles on my first try, and it's so foolproof, I think anyone else would be able to as well.

Courtesy Hannah Hynes

I used the dispenser to prepare a pan before cooking pork chops. It was easy to do and they came out great. Later, I used the other dispenser to pour a dressing over my salad. I felt confident knowing I had the perfect ratio of oil to vinegar, and it was delicious. Although I used the containers for olive oil and red vinegar, any liquid would work. Some reviewers said they used it for flavored coffee syrup, laundry detergent, mouthwash, etc. The possibilities are endless.

If you were thinking about switching out your store jugs and using something more eye catching, I can’t recommend these enough. Though, the measuring feature is what truly separates this product from the rest. Less cleaning, more time saved — what more could you need?