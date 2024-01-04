PSA: The sold-out American Eagle clogs are finally back in stock — and they’re only $30

Mules and clogs are the joggers of shoes: They’re comfortable enough to wear around the house or slip on to go downstairs for a CVS run, but they still look cool enough to wear out on a night with friends.

Mules and clogs are not without their haters though — the wrong kind of clogs evoke a magical creature — or the Swiss children’s book character — Heidi, for some. And yet they’re so comfortable that gardeners, chefs and medical professionals can spend their entire careers wearing clogs. I wanted to try out the popular shoe style for myself to see why everyone has been loving them. (FYI — mules and clogs can be used somewhat interchangeably, but clogs are known to be a little heavier than mules.)

When I came across the AE Felt Clogs online, I was intrigued by their affordable price point and their interiors, which looked soft and fuzzy like a sherpa blanket.

These mules are available in two colors — a blueish grey and a taupe-ier stone shade. I wear tons of cool-toned colors like navy and lavender, so I chose the grey mules to have a pair of cool-toned, neutral-colored shoes in my wardrobe.

The fuzzy insoles are incredibly comfortable

When the mules arrived, they were too wide for my feet, so I adjusted the straps and took the shoes out for a spin…to my couch, where I declared them to be the perfect slippers. The weather in New York City has recently taken a nosedive to freezing, so they kept my feet perfectly cozy while I watched television on my couch. But I knew I had to take them for a real test, so I slipped them on for a short walk with my year-old Cavapoo, Muppet. And for a short, leisurely walk, these shoes cradled my toes and made me feel like my feet were wearing a fluffy bathrobe.

But as soon as Muppet sped up a little to chase an errant squirrel, my heels hit the cork bottoms with a thud, sharply stabbing my foot. I recovered quickly though and enjoyed the rest of our walk. A quick scan of the reviews would also indicate that I should have sized up or down, which could have contributed to my feet sliding a little. But a more leisurely walk, sans puppy, was made even more enjoyable with the addition of these cozy clogs, which didn’t give me blisters.

They work with various outfits

Another slight drawback is both colors of clogs are rather light so it's possible for stains to be a bit more apparent, although they can be coaxed out with a little spot cleaning.

For a drive to work or a stroll around the mall, these shoes are the perfect cozy blank canvas for any outfit — and a lot of people feel the same way. In fact, these clogs have been out of stock for months. And every time they come back in stock, they seem to immediately sell out. They work with or without socks and would look as cute with jeans as they would be with joggers, making them a perfect pick for almost anyone. Just try not to take a walk in them with an overzealous dog.