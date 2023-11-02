The days are getting colder, Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 just dropped and early Black Friday deals are already here, which can only mean one thing: the holiday season is just around the corner!

So, now is a great time to start thinking about what you'll be gifting everyone on your list. We've already started curating our gift guides to help you find the perfect present, and we'd be remiss to not suggest finds from celeb-loved Barefoot Dreams. The brand's throw blankets, accessories and apparel are known for being the epitome of cozy, but they're often hard to find on deal ... until now.

We found 13 giftable picks we think anyone would love to unwrap this holiday season, all under $100. Keep reading to shop socks, blankets and more at budget-friendly prices.

Gifts under $50 | Gifts under $100

This plush throw comes in two color variations, Stone-Pearl and Vintage Rose, the latter of which is on deal for 66% off right now. Let it be the perfect addition to a lazy afternoon spent on the couch.

Recently named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, this sock set includes three soft pairs made with a chenille knit fabric.

Treat the guy in your life to comfort with this warm crewneck. It's available in neutral tones, including blue, gray and green, and is on deal for 59% off right now.

Keep them cozy on their travels with this duo, which conveniently comes in its own carrying pouch.

If they're a hot sleeper, they likely prefer to snooze in lighter layers. This cotton tank is perfect for pairing with shorts or pajama bottoms, like the ribbed pants below.

These breathable bottoms feature an elastic waist, wide leg cut and are made from a luxe soft knit fabric, says the brand. Thanks to Saks Fifth Avenue's Fall Sale, you can snag them for under $50.

Pair these CozyChic slippers with a robe for the ultimate self-care inspired gift.

One of the brand's bestselling blankets, the CozyChic throw is sure to please any recipient. We found it in three different shades of pink and red for around $60.

Add an extra layer of warmth to everyday outfits with this draped cardigan. It's lightweight but cozy, according to the brand.

Another layer they’ll want to wrap themselves in? This “cocoon” cardigan. Not only does it boast an oversized silhouette, but it features a hood for an extra cozy fit.

Everyone could always use a robe, right? This basic style looks as soft as a cloud.

The brand's signature CozyChic fabric gets an upgrade with this design. You can enjoy a 40% discount on it when you snag it on sale.

Level up their accessories game with this four-piece set. It includes gloves, socks, a rib-knit headband and a matching bucket bag, all made from the brand's CozyChic fabric.