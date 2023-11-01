The moment Shop TODAY vp of commerce Jennifer Birkhofer told us that she bought this cute Mock-Neck Faux-Leather Puffer Jacket from Old Navy "a few weeks ago and have never gotten more compliments on a piece of clothing in my life," no less than three of us quickly added it to our carts. Puffer sale+compliments is a major win when it comes to shopping affordable fall essentials.

Water resistant, with a plush fill lining and faux-leather shell, this mock-neck puffer is a cold-weather must. Lucky us, it's on deal for half off today only.

In fact, Old Navy is having a huge 50% off sale on all sorts of on-trend holiday pieces, from sweater dresses to tops and even adorable festive PJs. Keep reading to shop our favorite fall fashion picks from the sale.

This aforementioned cropped puffer will look great over everything in your wardrobe, from midi dresses to even matching sweatpants. Grab it while you still can (we are!).

If you're more into puffer vests than jackets, you're in luck! Available in seven colors and patterns, you will be able to find your perfect match.

'Tis the season to stock up on matching PJs for the entire family. They're half off right now (be sure to grab the coordinating bottoms).

You may have seen this viral cardigan on TikTok, and social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo can't stop raving about it. Not only have we heard that it's super comfortable, but it's available in nine different prints and colors.

Toss this over cropped pants or even your favorite leggings and you'll feel instantly polished — and warm.

This shacket serves as a staple for any closet due to its neutral color and style, so whether you throw it on over a casual outfit or dress it up, it's a winner.

For the days when you want to give your cozy leggings a rest, you'll appreciate the feel of these jeans. One shopper wrote, "love the stretch in these pants and the comfort. They are soft and not clingy like skinny jeans."

An everyday ribbed turtleneck is a cold-weather staple. It's great for base layering, or tucked into jeans in warmer climates.

These high-waisted pants come in five earthy shades and are available in sizes XS-4X.

Meet your new favorite holiday dress. Wear it with ankle boots, knee-highs or even low-top sneakers.

This cute top is holiday party-ready and also comes in a green tartan print.

You can never have enough plain long-sleeves to layer underneath a winter coat or throw on before running errands.

For more than 50% off, you can score this versatile, velvety-soft blazer. Pair it with jeans, slacks or even a skirt; you'll get good use out of this during the holiday season.