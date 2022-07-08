20 fashion and shoe deals to shop before Prime Day — with savings up to 64% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The countdown is officially on. Prime Day will arrive on July 12 and 13, which means we're only a few days away from two full days of epic sales on everything from tech to kitchen appliances. While there are tons of markdowns to look forward to, there's one thing we can't wait to get our hands on — all of the fashion.

If you haven't heard, Amazon has already released a number of early deals to its members, which happen to include impressive discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories perfect for the season. If you can't wait until Tuesday to get your shopping on, you're in luck — we scoured all of the fashion deals currently available and came across a treasure trove of stylish items on brands like Ray-Ban, New Balance, Crocs and more you'll want to add to cart ASAP.

Check out all our favorite finds below.

Early Prime Day clothing and accessory deals

Save over 40% on this summer-ready maxi dress. Every one of the 26 color varieties have the potential of becoming your seasonal favorite, but we can't take our eyes off this periwinkle blue option. With the shirred bodice, bow-tie straps and tiered skirt, we give it a 10 out of 10.

Whether you're looking to add to your workout wardrobe or your collection of comfy pieces for throwing on when you just can't be bothered, these yoga shorts need a place in your closet. A few of the many great features include a high-waist fit, stretchy material and side pockets.

We may have just found the perfect one-and-done outfit for your next brunch, picnic, date night or summertime outing. We're loving the effortlessly casual but chic vibes of this dress as well as the button-down detailing and multi-tiered skirt.

Applying sunscreen on a sunny day is important, but there's nothing wrong with additional protection — especially when it looks this cute. The Furtalk Straw Hat is designed with a wide brim to keep you extra shaded as well as 50+ UPF protection, according to the brand. Plus, it's foldable, so traveling with it should be a breeze.

If you haven't heard, skorts are making quite the comeback this year. Whether you're new to the trend or hopping back on it, we recommend trying this flowy option on for size. The brand, Tarse, takes the classic style and puts its own spin on it, adding a high side split, curved hem, pleated design and a side pocket.

If you're on the fence about matching sets, stylists say that a two-piece ensemble can be both elongating and flattering. This oversized sweatsuit is the perfect transitional set for the season — reach for the shorts when you want to show off your summer tan and then pop on the sweatshirt when the sun goes down.

Amazon is slashing over $200 off these luxury Ray-Ban Chromance sunglasses. The aviator shape and mirrored reflection will likely catch everyone's attention, but we're more interested in what's behind the lenses — like UV protection and a "six-layer anti-reflection treatment" to reduce glare.

Right now, you can save 40% on this short romper, bringing the price down to $22 (don't forget to check the special coupon to take an additional 10% off at checkout). The versatile piece can work for any occasion — dress it up with elegant jewelry and wedges or keep it casual with a pair of sneakers and a jean jacket.

Did you know one of Amazon's most popular swimsuits (and a Shop TODAY contributor favorite) is available as a strapless one-piece? Did you also know it's on sale for less than $30? Now that you do, hurry and add it to your cart, because this lightning deal won't last long.

You won't regret adding these tummy-control leggings to your loungewear collection. Why? Because the fit is high rise, the waistband has a "Powermesh" lining and the fabric is said to be slimming and flattering. What's not to love?

Over 18,000 verified Amazon shoppers gave this cotton top a five-star review, so you can see why $13 is an absolute steal. Between the affordable price, 3/4 length sleeves and the wide neckline, there's a lot to love about this fashion deal.

Early Prime Day shoe deals

It's official, New Balance sneakers are no longer solely a "dad" shoe. This FuelCore Nergize style has all the support dads seem to love (thanks to a memory sole insert and what the brand describes as a foot-hugging upper), but also sports a contemporary design that can go with any casual outfit. Since they have a performance fit, the brand suggests ordering a size up.

Love 'em or hate 'em — Crocs aren't going anywhere. Since Amazon is taking 35% off this unisex pair, maybe it's time you give them a shot. You might not be able to resist their faux fur lining and customizable features.

When it comes to fashion, comfort and style should go hand-in-hand — especially in the shoe department. Akk offers a sleek pair of walking shoes that check both boxes and more: a memory foam insole and padded collar for softness, a slip-on design for convenience, and a wide range of colors to choose from.

Now that many of us are returning to the office, updating your professional wardrobe might be at the top of your shopping list. These slip-on loafers make it a lot easier to maintain a polished look while staying comfortable at the same time. According to the brand, the memory foam insole makes each step feel like you're walking on pillows.

No matter what the season, a solid pair of slippers is an essential part of your lazy-day loungewear collection. Treat your feet to these fuzzy slides, which are made with a thick EVA bottom (good for indoor or outdoor use, according to the brand), a crossband strap and a cushioned memory foam sole.

There's nothing like a dainty wedge heel when wanting to add a touch of elegance to an outfit. Not only do these sandals have multi-sized straps for a unique look, but the brand also made them with a three-part comfort system in mind, focusing on breathability, flexibility and support.

These EVA slip-ons are said to not only be extremely durable and lightweight, but they also rank high on the comfort scale. It's one of the reasons why one five-star reviewer highly recommends them: "These are SUPER comfortable," they rave. "They have a thick almost bouncy sole that gives my tired feet a break. I'm very happy with these at this moment."

Wedding season is in full swing and if you're in the market for an affordable pair of pumps, look no further. This heeled sandal from Dream Pairs comes in 10 stunning shades (to match that wedding guest outfit you've been waiting to wear) and even features a padded leather insole for added comfort.

Good luck trying to decide between the 25 different patterns available for this flat sandal. We're obsessed with the unique strap design and the boho aesthetic. It's a no-brainer when looking for a must-have vacation shoe.

