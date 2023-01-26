Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.

And since Amazon just re-stocked their Outlet with huge markdowns on stylish winter fashion items, you bet we're going to do it again. The online retailer went big this time, offering deals on must-have cold weather essentials like outerwear, ponchos, snow boots and more. Below, we narrowed down our favorite finds that caught our eye to help you make it through the rest of the season looking trendy and feeling cozy — from almost 60% off shackets to footwear that can take on the most challenging weather conditions.

And did we mention everything is under $35? Happy shopping!

Amazon Outlet winter fashion

From a day at the office to a night on the town, these wide-leg palazzo bottoms are a style that fits most occasions. Pair with an oversized sweater and sneakers for a cool casual look or heels and a form-fitting top when aiming for something more elevated. They're even available in petite sizes for gals with shorter legs (who are tired of visiting the tailor every time they order a pair of trousers).

When in doubt about what to wear, you can't go wrong with jeans and a crewneck. This stylish option sports a trendy oversized fit which, according to the brand, accommodates any body shape. It looks super cozy, and is a no-brainer addition to our winter wardrobe.

Stacked gold-plated necklaces have become quite a popular trend over the last year, especially when pairing multiple chain styles. Now you can grab different varieties in one swoop, with these link necklaces. Pieces start at $14 and are available in five lengths.

A classic white sneaker is an effortless year-round style, and in our opinion, should be a staple in every closet. These canvas shoes are the perfect grab-and-go option when you need a quick outfit and footwear that will match pretty much everything. "The fit is as expected and they look so good with an array of different outfits!" said one five-star reviewer. "Comfortable fit and good for walking around for hours."

The shacket trend is on the rise, and we've got our eye on this Amazon find for its plaid design, colorful patterns and can't-miss discounts. Layer over jeans or leggings with your favorite top for added warmth on colder days.

Once you put these fleece-lined leggings on, there's a good chance you'll never want to take them off. And why would you? The brand says they are "extremely soft" and feature a compression waistband that is both stretchy and comfortable. Even better, you can score three pairs for just $26.

This isn't your grandma's shawl. It's the perfect accessory to layer over a basic outfit for an added pop of color (and coziness!). The brand even says that the length can also make you appear taller and slimmer thanks to its unique shape and length.

Accessorizing isn't all about jewelry. Sometimes you can even elevate your footwear. These clever boot cuffs give the appearance of leg warmers peeking through the top of your boots, without making you cram your foot into a bulky sock.

Let's skip the joke and get right to the punchline: Time to get a watch. And we found just the one. This chic timepiece by Anne Klein features a trendy faux leather strap, rose gold detailing and a blinged out center. Also, you're not reading that price wrong; each color is really on sale for up to 57% off.

One trend we see never going out of style: Loungewear sets. This two-piece option from Amazon doubles as a pajama set — we're guessing because it is just that comfortable. It comes in 20 colors and patterns in sizes S-XXL.

Who says you can't look stylish while on coffee runs, trips to the grocery store and every casual activity in-between? All eyes will be on you wherever you don this oversized hoodie, which features a fully sherpa material, stylish loose fit and a half-zip collar.

You never know when the next big snowstorm will hit, but when it does, you'll want to be prepared. But prepared doesn't have to mean boring. Make a statement in these black, white and silver boots, which may look like they just stepped off the runway. Designed to keep your feet warm and protected they have a thick fur lining, anti-slip soles and water-resistant nylon material.

Cozy. Classy. Chic. Easily jazz up your winter outfit with one of these tartan knit scarves. Wear it over your turtleneck or blouse as a stylish layering piece or pop it over a jacket before braving the cold to keep your neck and shoulders toasty.

These might be considered a house slipper (and a comfortable one, at that), but the dense memory foam padding and non-slip outsole make it a good option for when you need to run outdoors in a pinch. The faux fur lining is also a stylish plus that we simply can't ignore.

Just in time for Galentine's Day, gift your bestie with one of these matching charm bracelets. According to the brand, the arrow design symbolizes friendship — and according to us, this is bound to be a to-go piece in their jewelry collection.

If you're like us, you can't resist the look and feel of a batwing sweater. The loose fit is super cozy, the lengthy cuffed sleeves add a stylish detail and the high neckline will keep you warm in the chilliest of offices or restaurants.

When you slip on these mesh ballet flats, you're almost guaranteed an incredibly comfortable wearing experience. A Shop TODAY contributor tried and loved them so much, she "regretted not ordering them sooner."