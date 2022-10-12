Spoiler alert: day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, a flash-sale event created by Amazon, was a huge hit yesterday. We found thousands of deals across categories from fashion and beauty to tech and money-saving gadgets. While the 48-hour sale is coming to a close tonight, there are still a ton of exclusive deals to score on Amazon's vast discounted inventory.

But if you need some inspiration, we've rounded up the top picks Shop TODAY readers couldn't stop adding to their carts. With just hours left to shop and some of our favorite finds already selling out, you're going to want to snag these steals while you can.

Scroll down to see all the bestselling items Shop TODAY readers were shopping.

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals from day one

Use this Alexa-powered smart plug to schedule when your Christmas tree lights will turn on and off, when the coffee pot will start in the A.M., or when you want the inside lights to turn on to greet you at the end of a long day. Simply control this outlet at your fingertips with an app on your phone.

According to the brand, this pillow can relieve neck pain in 10 minutes, and they also recommend using this as a more casual pillow, not one you would sleep with overnight. However, this product "will change your sleep, spine and body for the better," said one reviewer.

Pair this conditioner with your favorite shampoo, or with Olaplex's own No. 4 shampoo, for repair beyond measure. "My hair feels so healthy and has grown a bit," said one reviewer, who noted their hair changed after having children. "Every time I use it and straighten my hair it feels like I just came out of a very expensive salon and had my hair done!"

Say goodbye to frizz and flyaways while also hydrating your hair thanks to this bond maintenance and blonde enhancing shampoo combination. "One use and it was a game changer," said one reviewer, with another one noting that this product has helped to save her thin hair that breaks easily.

"It really is a miracle," said one of the 91,000 reviewers of this hair bond treatment, which works to strengthen and repair hair. Just apply to damp hair once or twice a week, and results will start to show. Now 20% off, save money on more than just this product when you opt to use this rather than book a hair appointment.

With two-way audio, answer your door from your phone and let the pizza boy in with a simple push of a button, unlocking the door to delicious take-out. Plus, you'll be able to see packages that get delivered during the work day, who knocks on the door while you're on vacation and hook it up to your Google or Alexa smart devices, to achieve the smart home of your dreams.

This smart garage control system answers that eternal question: "Did I shut the garage door?" With this gadget, you can use your phone to check on, open or shut, and set a closing schedule for your garage door. It can be used to grant access to friends and family while on the go and even sends you real-time notifications on any activity for peace of mind. At 43% off right now, the clock is ticking to grab one of these systems on sale while you still can.

Smart home products seem to be a theme among our reader favorites, and this Echo Dot is exactly what you need to get in on the trend. This smart speaker allows you to listen to music, take calls hands-free, check the weather, and use all of your compatible home devices, from lights to thermostats, with your voice, the brand shares.

Like it or not, winter is coming. Be prepared for when the temps drop by grabbing this bestselling jacket while it's 41% off. We love its big, fleece-lined hood and appreciate the longer coverage in the back — because who wants to freeze their buns off? And we're not the only fans of this machine-washable coat. It's got over 16,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

In addition to being sleek, Google’s Nest Thermostat boasts plenty of smart upgrades that almost any home can benefit from. According to the brand, the Google Nest connects to your phone and uses sensors to turn itself down when you leave, so you don't waste energy and money heating or cooling an empty home. You can control the thermostat via the app or by using voice commands and set schedules for your preferred temperatures and settings — which the brand says can help you cut costs on your energy bills in the long run. Right now, you can score one for under $100.

Who doesn't want a whiter smile? This bestselling whitening kit from Crest is under $30 right now. The brand claims that the kit provides professional-level whitening by removing up to 14 years of stains, delivering results that last up to one year. This tried-and-true favorite has over 50,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

Never run out of battery on the go again! At the size of a lipstick, this portable charger is compact enough to fit in nearly any purse, pocket or compartment, so you can take it with you wherever you go. The brand says it contains about one full charge, depending on your phone model. Through its support pass-through function, you can even charge the power bank while your phone is charging. We suggest grabbing a few while they're 30% off to gift as stocking stuffers.

This brow definer is a longtime beauty favorite for filling in sparse patches and achieving natural-looking arches. The three different sized edges of the applicator help to apply the product in strokes that mimic the look of real hairs for a convincing, full look. This bestseller is on sale right now for just over $16, so be sure to add it to your cart while you have the chance.

Fall is a perfect time to stock up on fashion staples like jeans. We found a pair in the Prime Early Access Sale from Levi's that the brand claims actually shape your body. With more than 50,000 perfect, five-star ratings and at just over $20 right now, these will become your new go-to.

If you're not already in the blow dryer brush fan club, consider this your sign to join the bandwagon. You can significantly cut down the time you'd spend doing your own blowouts by knocking out blowdrying, smoothing, and brushing in one easy step. This version from Hot Tools is a TODAY reader favorite and it's 49% off.