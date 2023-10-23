Holiday shopping has officially arrived and coming off the heels of Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has dropped another exciting shopping event to keep you occupied before Black Friday: Holiday Beauty Haul.

Up until Nov. 5, you can score deals on bestselling products in hair, skin care and makeup, which means it's the perfect chance to shop for your beauty-loving friend (or to treat yourself). And Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul has tons to offer, from over 40% off of holiday skin essential sets to luxury hair tools. Amazon is even offering coupons on select Holiday Beauty Haul items, so you'll want to make sure you check the coupon box before you add to cart!

Below we rounded up our favorite deals to shop, including some Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning and editor-favorite finds!

Skin care deals | Makeup deals | Hair care deals

Amazon Beauty Haul skin care deals

Coming in a pack of two, you can score these makeup-removing wipes for $11. The brand says the fragrance-free formula will help remove stubborn makeup and other impurities on yours skin.

If you're looking to stock up or want to throw one in a stocking, you can grab Bio-Oil's bestselling serum in a pack of three for under $15. It's formulated with vitamins E and A to help diminish the appearance of scars, stretch marks and more, says the brand.

If you've been wanting to see what all the hype was about with snail mucin, this bestseller is on sale for 40% off! The brand says the essence is meant to lock in moisture and keep your skin looking smooth and hydrated — just in time for winter!

You can grab this skin care duo for under $25 during the Holiday Beauty Haul; it comes with a daily moisturizer and hydrating eye cream. One Amazon reviewer called it a game changer, "The texture of this face cream is just perfect — it’s creamy, yet light, and absorbs quickly into the skin. It leaves my face feeling hydrated without any greasiness."

According to the brand, this two-minute treatment is formulated with lactic and salicylic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just one use. “I have sensitive dry skin and constant flakes. I love how this product smoothed away the dry skin and leaves it looking refreshed,” said one verified reviewer.

During the Holiday Beauty Haul, Amazon is offering coupons on select beauty favorites, including 20% off this Tula skin tint. It comes in about 30 skin shades and is formulated with hydrating ingredients and SPF 30! Just make sure you check the coupon box before adding to cart.

Even though we're heading into the colder months, you should still be using your SPF. This travel set bag has all of Coola's skin care must-haves, including the SPF 30 Silk Drops —plus it makes for a great gift set too!

The brand says this vitamin C serum also contains turmeric oil and ginger, making it an anti-oxidant powerhouse for your skin. It's meant to help with dark spots, fine lines and to provide an even skin tone.

This exclusive Amazon Tatcha skin essentials set makes the perfect luxury gift for any beauty lover (even if that's just you!). It comes with a four-step regimen, from cleanser to cream. Just make sure you apply the 15% coupon before adding it to your cart.

Amazon Beauty Haul makeup deals

This sale is also a great time to stock up on makeup must-haves, like this highly-rated eyeliner. The brand says the eyeliner is water-proof and will stay put for up to 24 hours. For just $6, we'll be grabbing multiple shades.

You'll want to grab this Shop TODAY-loved concealer while it's on sale for 20% off. This multi-use concealer has an easy sponge applicator and has enough coverage to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, says the brand.

This long-lasting lipstick comes in over 20 shades, from ruby reds to bright pink. The brand says the formula will last up to 16 hours without drying out your lips.

This mascara has gone viral across social media and happens to be a Shop TODAY-favorite, too. The waterproof formula version claims to also lengthen lashes without flaking or smudging throughout the day. "I don’t notice this mascara clumping like some of the others can do. I can add more when it’s dry to get more volume and it doesn’t flake," says one verified reviewer.

If you're looking to rock some fall-inspired nails, you can score OPI nail polish for 20% off. According to the brand, this salon-used brand has a fast-drying formula and comes in several autumnal hues.

According to the brand, this loose powder sets foundation, blush and contour for a matte finish without feeling cakey. It's currently under $10 during the Holiday Beauty Haul sale.

Need another stocking stuffer idea for a makeup lover? These creamy glosses from NYX come in a pack of three! And reviewers love the "buttery" consistency; the product has over 74,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

If you're looking to brighten your smile, without the hefty cost, you can grab this teeth whitening kit for nearly 60% off. It comes with a teeth whitening serum pen and LED light, and will remove up to 10 years of stains without causing tooth sensitivity, says the brand.

Amazon Beauty Haul hair care deals

Protect your locs against high-heat tools and prevent further damage with this anti-humidity and heat protectant spray. According to the brand, it'll protect your locks from temperatures that reach as high as 446 degrees.

According to the brand, this detangler spray will detangle and smooth unruly hair, as well as protect it from UV and heat damage. And reviewers say they love the beachy fragrance!

Curly, wavy or coily hair? This hair care set comes with a leave-in cream and scalp oil that's infused with castor oil to help locks feel less frizzy and completely moisturized, says the brand.

This shampoo and conditioner set will help fight frizz and leave hair feeling smooth for up to 72 hours, says the brand. You can grab the set for 20% off.

According to the brand, this shampoo and conditioner set works for all types of hair. And it contains the brand's Zip-Up technology, which is meant to strengthen and repair split ends.

This ceramic-coated curling wand will help create loose beachy waves, or tight curls depending on where you hold your hair on the barrel. It's 20% off during Amazon's beauty sale!

You'll save big on this popular flat iron, it's nearly 50% off! According to the brand, it features ceramic plates to help provide smooth and frizz-free locks. Plus, the brand mentions it features a one-hour automatic shut-off, so you don't have to panic if you left it on!

You can save $50 on the Shop TODAY beauty award-winning and editor-loved Flexstyle. The multi-styling tool does it all without the high-heat damage: dries, curls, straightens and volumizes.