After losing 25 pounds each, these two women are getting a much-deserved Ambush Makeover

The change from winter to spring provides the perfect opportunity to make changes in your own life. Whether that be a career move or a swap in your daily routine, the seasonal shift might be the motivation you need.

That's the case for our Ambush Makeover guests, Catherine and Deborah. They each recently lost 25 pounds and are thrilled to jump into the season with new looks.

Lifestyle expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylists Louis Licari and Chris Appleton helped these women feel their best with a brand new makeover.

See their gorgeous transformations and check out their must-see styles below!

Catherine

Catherine and her daughter Lydia are in New York City on a girls trip with their best friends — a brief escape from their hometown of Clinton, New York.

For their final stop in the Big Apple, the mother-daughter duo visited the plaza. This gave Catherine the best way to end her trip with an Ambush Makeover! While her husband and her other daughter are tuning in from home, Lydia is so excited to be here to watch her mom have “the best morning of [her] life!”

Dark-wash jeans

NYDJ Ami Ball Trim Ankle Skinny JeansDeborah

Thought this pair is currently sold out, you can find plenty more on the site at a fraction of their regular price.

Levi's 501 Stretch Skinny Jeans

These Levi pants have a dark-wash style that's super unique.

Collared sweater

Kate Spade Metallic Scoopneck Sweater

The subtle metallic style of this sweater will spice up your wardrobe.

Mock Neck Ribbed Pullover Sweater

Available in nine colors, this sweater is sure to be a closet stable. Plus, you can get it for under $30!

Black cardigan

Modern Tie Front Cardigan

A cardigan is great for layering — especially during the change of seasons! This one from Clara Sunwoo has 3/4 length sleeves and an open front.

Sonoma RIbbed Cardigan

Relax in your living room or head out on a shopping spree in this versatile cardigan.

Pink pumps

White House Black Market Satin Pumps

These bold pumps are currently $80 off their original price? The tone is ideal for spring — so snag them before they sell out!

Fuchsia Suede High Heel Pumps

Whether you prefer pink, yellow or blue, you'll be able to find this pump in a color that suits your mood!

Deborah

Deborah is here this morning all the way from sunny California with her best friends Heather and Denise. After catching a red-eye flight last night, they came straight to 30 Rock to make the plaza their first stop in the city that never sleeps.

After recently losing 25 pounds, Deborah is ready to get the makeover of her dreams (and hopefully take down a few beauty tips to share with her three teenage daughters at home)! Though she admits she doesn’t keep up with consistent hair appointments, that’s all about to change this morning with her new look.

Black jumpsuit

Ann Taylor Cheetah Jacquard Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit

This cheetah-print jumpsuit is ideal for any occasion. It has a tie waist and pairs well with a jacket or cardigan.

Lulus Black Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

Looking for a go-to piece for the office? This jumpsuit is great for work or for a night out.

Beaded drop earrings

J. Crew Beaded Crochet Earrings

Add some color to your wardrobe with these adorable crochet earrings. They come in five vibrant colors and are sure to draw some attention to your outfit.

Bohemian Beaded Earrings

Stand out with these statement earrings They have over 200 reviews and will give you that spring vibe you're looking for.

Black pumps

Sam Edelman Hazel

A good pair of black heels should be a staple in any closet. These ones are made with a leather upper and have a sleek pointed toe.

14th & Union Maty Pointed Toe Pump

This pump is a classic. It has a slender stiletto and comes in two versatile colors.

Obi belt

White House Black Market Obi Belt

Belts can change up an entire outfit and this one is sure to do just that.

Leather Obi Belt

For only $8, you can get this leather belt that works well with anything from a dress to a jumpsuit.

Seamless bra

Spanks Undie-tectable Lightly Lined Underwear

Soft and light are the perfect words to describe this bra. It's engineered to be undetectable under your outfit.

Soma Enbliss Wireless Bra

If you want to wear a bra without feeling like you're wearing one, opt for this one from Soma.

