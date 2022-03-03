From a taco holder to hair clips, these winter pick-me-ups are less than $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring begins on March 20, which means many of us around the country might still be in the depths of winter. Sometimes, surviving a gloomy, cold season means surrounding yourself with items that bring just a little bit of joy.

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk winter pick-me-ups under $25. From a doormat that gives you and visitors warm welcomes to candles that will spruce up the home, these items just might make spring feel a little less far away.

Welcome guests to your home with this adorable "hello" doormat. The vibrant light blue design is perfect for the spring season and will bring a pop of color to your home entrance.

This rapid egg cooker can cook up to six eggs within minutes. Whether you want hard boiled eggs to put in a spring salad or a soft poached egg for breakfast, this cooker is a great option for small kitchens.

Made with high quality plastic and a stainless steel blade, this multi-function kitchen tool has 10 different uses ranging from an apple cutter and fruit slicer to a lemon squeezer and grater. Designed to be stacked securely together, this tool is compact and easy to store.

Upgrade your taco Tuesdays with this restaurant-worthy taco holder. This holder is perfect for filling shells with toppings as well as transporting tacos from the kitchen to the table.

These taper candles have a spiral design and pastel color options to bring a pop of color to a room. You can buy the candles individually or in sets of two or three.

Turn your Apple Watch into elevated jewelry by using this gold-plated stainless steel cowboy chain instead of a regular old band. It’s designed to be safe for sensitive skin and longterm wear.

Barrettes are back, but you can stand out from the trend by wearing these unconventional hair clip designs, including a lobster and glasses.

Showering can be a chore, unless you love the items you keep in your caddy. Throw out your worn out loofah and try one of these colorful shower sponges. It's designed to be more hygienic than a loofah by not breeding bacteria.

Available in a variety of colors, this razor is designed to curve with your body for this hard-to-shave nooks and crannies. It has five blades and a moisturizing serum that's meant to activate with water.

