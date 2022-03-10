Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It takes a great deal of effort to get me even thinking about working out — and far less to talk me out of it. Once in a blue moon, I'll get the urge to throw on some leggings and a pair of sneakers and determinedly march to my apartment's fitness center. However, if I see all of the treadmills taken (all two of them), I happily curse my luck and head back to my room and cozy couch.

Yes, my gym is packed with tons of other equipment I could use instead. But when it comes to my personal fitness routine, I like to keep things simple. I don't have the time, energy or — and I'm not proud of it — willpower to plan how many reps to do or what size dumbbells I should use. That's why I like the safety of a treadmill — it's foolproof and easy to use. I've considered buying one for myself, but even if I had $2,000 to spare, I couldn't magically conjure up the space to store it.

But then I heard about one Shop TODAY team member's experience trying, and loving, a compact rower from Amazon that fit perfectly in her tiny NYC apartment — and I was inspired to start searching for a treadmill that would fit my needs.

As it turns out, Amazon has a number of space-friendly options available — and many are under $300. Shop TODAY senior editor Alexandra Deabler and I decided to see if you could get what you needed from a budget treadmill and tried two: a manual and an electric.

Since I had never tried a manual treadmill before, my requirements for choosing one were limited. It had to be cheap, it had to have a fuss-free assembly and it had to be easy to hide away. I went with an option by Decsix because it was 35 pounds, foldable and only $112.

Editor's note: The model Murphy chose is currently sold out, but we found another option from Sunny Health & Fitness that has similar features and a great price point. (It's also Amazon's Choice in "treadmills.")

I realized that the Decsix treadmill failed one of my three requirements as soon as I opened the box and read the instructions — it was definitely not fuss-free. I had to enlist the help of my roommate to translate what was going on in the black-and-white photos, but we were able to figure it out together after about 25 minutes of trial and error.

The device comes with two screws that need to be placed on each side to lock in your preferred height and angle. From what I can tell, there are only two angles to choose from, and it's such a small difference between the two options that it's not worth the effort of unscrewing and readjusting. The spanner — a screw-like tool with a black knob at one end — is what locks the entire device into place. Once that's removed, you're able to collapse the treadmill into a more compact size for storage.

My legs were actually burning after my workout! Courtesy Danielle Murphy

After putting it together, I'll be honest, I was worried the machine would fall apart the moment I stepped onto it. It didn't; in fact, I would go as far as describing it as feeling quite sturdy. Since it is a manual treadmill, my first couple of steps required a good amount of effort since the tread was in desperate need of loosening up. But after a few minutes, I was able to get a solid rhythm down, as long as my feet were planted firmly enough to push.

For my first official workout, I set the treadmill down in front of my TV, put on a movie and just started walking. After 20 minutes, my calves were burning. The small incline forced me to exert more energy as I walked (don't try running, it's not meant for that), and boy did it turn into a sweat session quickly. The best part was having the battery-powered monitor in front of me, which tracked my time, speed, calories burned and distance — and from what I could tell, it was pretty accurate.

If there is one thing that negatively affects my workout, it's the length of the treadmill. I never felt like I was in danger of slipping off, but I had to adjust my stride to ensure my sneaker didn't accidentally hit the end of the machine. I'm only 5' 3, so I imagine taller walkers might experience some difficulties.

I also felt safe on this machine because I had total control over its movement. Once you let go of the handlebars and stop pushing, there's no force to keep the belt moving.

For those who prefer electric treadmills, we also tried a foldable version. Deabler found one that fit her own set of requirements: It had to be lightweight, under $300 and, most importantly, it had to fit under her work desk. This $299 Doufit option fit the bill.

For those who have zero time to deal with mystery instructions, Deabler has good news: "Set up was super easy. It was just a couple of screws. And transitioning it from upright to under-desk mode was incredibly simple. You just had to unscrew the two bolts on either side and guide the handlebar — including the built-in tablet holder, which easily fit my 9.7-inch iPad — down. It was also very lightweight — the brand says it weighs 56 pounds — so I could easily move it around my apartment. When I was done, I just set it up against my wall."

Deabler had originally been on the hunt for a walking desk, but she couldn't find many options that fit her budget. However, this electric treadmill from Doufit had all the features she needed to create a new work-from-home setup. She made her own version by placing a standing desk converter on top of a table she already owned and simply sliding the treadmill underneath. "I only turned it up to 4 mph (though the brand says it goes up to 6 mph), because it felt a little rickety, so I didn't want to push it."

A little WFH workout never hurt anyone. Courtesy Alexandra Deabler

This treadmill comes with a monitor that tracks all the necessities and displays your stats on the large LED screen at the edge of the machine. It also comes with a remote to easily change speeds and check your mileage, Deabler said. She also noted that users should be careful about the machine's on and off response. "Once you hit off, it immediately turns off," she said. "There's not a lot of 'slow down,' so if you're not prepared, you're going to stumble a bit."

"It's affordable and I didn't feel like it was going to break with every step," she said, noting also she's 5'10 and didn't feel like she had to adjust her stride while walking.

"The brand does advise you to lubricate the belt every couple of weeks, depending on use, to keep the longevity. It also comes with a bottle of lubricant for it. I haven't gotten to that point yet, but after not using it for a few days and then starting it up again, there definitely was some screeching, and it took a little time to get back up to speed."

All-in-all, if you're looking for something to keep you moving during long workdays at home, this gets the job done, according to Deabler. "It's definitely not going to replace a treadmill you get at the gym — especially if you like running. But, if you're looking to just log extra steps while you're working, or just when you're watching TV, and have a small space, this is a good option."

And if you didn't think you could find an even more affordable electric treadmill option, this colorful Amazon's Choice product might surprise you.

