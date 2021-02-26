The built-in desk is fully adjustable

When I first started looking for bike-desk combos, I was surprised that there weren't very many options online, never mind affordable ones that wouldn't set me back the cost of a Peloton. So I was thrilled when I saw that the Exerpeutic bike had great reviews, a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,500 customers and an approachable price ($249).

When my fiancé first put the bike together, I noticed that the desk was stationed a bit too far out for my arms to comfortably rest as I typed. Luckily, the setup is totally adjustable and we can move it back and forth depending on which one of us is riding it. You can also adjust the tension (it's got eight levels) to make your workout easier or more difficult.

It's perfect for working from home

You've probably heard the phrase "sitting is the new smoking" and health experts all agree: most of us sit way too much. While working from home, especially, it can be tempting to plop yourself down on the couch and only get up for bathroom and snack breaks. But I've always been someone who gets restless when I'm not moving around enough.

Every morning, I ride the bike for around an hour while I'm working. After that, I switch between sitting and standing for a few hours and hop on again to get my legs moving once more in the afternoon. It helps keep me from staying stationary all day and easily folds up so I can put it in whatever room of the house I feel like working in that day.

The whole setup is spacious and super comfy

One of my concerns when I was looking for a bike-desk combo was that manufacturers would put so much focus on the desk that the bike itself wouldn't have a comfy seat. But the Exerpeutic bike has a nice cushioned seat and an ultra supportive back. The desk also has a cushioned wrist rest that comes in really handy while I'm typing away.

There's plenty of room on the desk for my laptop and mouse, and it also comes with two cup rests that I use to store pens, my phone and beauty essentials like lip balm and hand lotion.

As if that wasn't enough, it's also got a built-in heart pulse monitoring function and transportation wheels that help you move the bike around without messing up your floors.

It's the best thing I've bought in years

Sometimes, it's the little things in life that make you happy and sneaking in a bit of work while I'm exercising means I have more time to relax later in the day. The Exerpeutic bike is both comfy, practical and affordable, and it's hands down the best thing I've purchased during quarantine!

