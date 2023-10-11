Prime Day: Save up to 50% on bestsellers from Day 1

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — ends today! So now is the time to stock up on essentials like bestselling beauty and home goods or get a head start on holiday shopping.

Day 1 was a big one, and we saw our readers grabbing extreme deals on CHI hair straighteners (for under $30!), tech gadgets, kitchen must-haves and more!

Keep reading to see what our readers (and editors) were shopping from fan-favorite brands like Laneige and iRobot for up to 72% off.

Prime Big Deal Day One Bestsellers

Is the branding on your mascara misleading, leaving you with more clumps than not? Brush them away with this eyelash comb, which is a little under than $5 on Amazon.

The stainless steel comb is easy to use, according to editorial director Adrianna Brach — line it up with your lashes and blink it through, similar to applying mascara.

Prepping for Halloween? Now that the time has come, Prime Day provides the perfect chance to stock up for the spooky season. This 20-pack includes a variety of flavors, like watermelon, strawberry, cherry, berry blast and blue raspberry.

For slicked back buns, ponytails and generally holding back wispy hairs or flyaways, this hair wax stick easily rolls on and keeps your 'do secure. Made with natural ingredients, such as bees wax, avocado oil, vitamin E and more, the brand promises that this product won't leave your hair feeling greasy or sticky.

Elevate your self care night with these shower steamers, available in a variety of scents. Whether you're aiming to wind down and relax with a lavender scent, or boost your everything shower with a vanilla and sweet orange smell, this 6-pack is now only $11.

These bestselling eye masks live up to their name (and color!). Made for every single skin type, according tot he brand, multiple vitamins are included in the ingredient list for an energized, refreshing feel.

Multiple people on the Shop TODAY team rave about this simple skin care solution, including partnerships editorial assistant, Lauren Biggerstaff, who uses them "all the time," but especially when painting her nails for a little at-home spa day.

Now at 48% off, easily transform your home into a smart one, thanks to this $13 device. Whether you want to turn on your Christmas tree lights, or can't remember if you turned off your straightener or not, this plug works with Alexa and can be managed with the app or voice control.

From at-home lattes to greens, mixing matcha and more, this powerful handheld frother is available in 15 colors and is now 35% off.

It comes with a stand to rest it on when not in use and can be easily cleaned with hot water.

Traveling soon? This jewelry organizer will help jewelry items remain tangle-free and in place while commuting. Available in nine colors, this pouch unfolds to reveal different pockets and snap closures to hold rings, earrings, necklaces and more.

Whether you attach it to a keyring, a backpack, or a dog leash, tracking valuables has never been easier. And if you're someone who prefers to leave their phone on silent, have no fear. Tap the device twice and your phone will start ringing — even on silent mode. Note: This only connects with Apple products.

Not only are they good for the environment, these reusable dish cloths soften once they touch water, and can be used to wipe up messes or wipe down countertops.

With ingredients like cotton and cellulose, they can stiffen up for scouring purposes as well, according to the brand. They prove to be easy-to-clean, as they can go in the same cycle as your traditional towels and washcloths.

If you fall victim to dry, cracked lips when the temperatures drop, this lip mask will quickly cure them-thanks to its hydrating and moisturizing formula.

One Shop TODAY writer incorporated this into her daily nighttime routine, noting that it feels rather soft and light on her lips compared to other lip masks that leave them feeling sticky.

If you're constantly fighting for outlets, enter this charging hub that includes eight traditional outlets and four USB plug-ins. With the ability to charge 12 devices at once, pack this port when traveling, so you'll never be left with a dead device again.

Color Wow has been a longtime favorite of Shop TODAY, including their Raise the Root spray, which worked wonders on one editor's hair. And this volumizing foam is no different, adding extreme volume and lift to hair for an entire day. Shop TODAY deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler swears by it to give life to her thin hair.

Stream thousands of series, movies and TV shows now for 50% off with this simple addition to any television. Plug it into the HDMI port and you have access to your favorite streaming sites, from Netflix to Peacock.

For tear-free onion-chopping, make the process quick and easy with this chopper. Place the fruit or vegetable in the tray, slam down and the produce will be the perfect size for salads, soups and more.

If Sunday resets include scrubbing surfaces until they shine, this shower cleaner can be sprayed at the beginning of the day and left until the end.

Best for porcelain, glass, tile and other common shower materials, spray the solution and let it sit. After eight hours, wipe away the spray and the built up grime and dirt will disappear with it.

Now 30% off, score this mini palette for on-the-go touchups. Whether you rarely use eyeshadow and prefer a mini palette, or want a mini one to stash in your work tote or travel makeup pouch, this palette features six shades-from shimmery sparkles to solid, neutral colors.

A necessity in any large city, or for long travel days with little to no stops, this portable charge is wire-free, making it easy to charge your device while walking to your gate, or to work.

Compatible with iPhones 6 through 14, this charger can also fuel your AirPods as well.

We love our furry friends, but they sure do shed a lot. If it's becoming more noticeable on your furniture, carpets and other places around your house, this lint roller-like tool scoops up pet hair with ease. Pet hair collects in the included receptacle, to be emptied out like a vacuum when it gets full.

This gel is popular thanks to its effective formula that is designed to gives users a more rested look by reducing puffiness, under-eye bags and dark circles, the brand shares.

Prone to losing your keys? Tile Mate connects items to your phone via Bluetooth in case you misplace them. Easily find items by touching a button in the app, which will sound the Tile. Or tap the Tile to sound your phone, even when it's in silent mode.

Available in a 2-pack, you can put one on your key ring, wristlet, or other items you want to keep track of.

For a more illuminating glow, opt for these whitening strips that also include a handheld light designed to yield better results. With 10 strips (one upper and one lower in each set), the brand recommends wearing them for one hour a day for pearlier whites.

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener

Deemed the best hair straightener during Shop TODAY’s inaugural Beauty Awards, this classic brand, CHI, has been around for decades and loved by many.

With only one power button to worry about, this hair tool features ceramic plates, meaning it won’t damage your hair while styling it, according to the brand.

A more affordable version of the doll that has been loved for generations, the WellieWishers line features 14.5 inch dolls all wearing rubber boots to match their outfits.

Dressed up as either a mermaid, ladybug, princess or a unicorn and others, American Girl Doll's rarely go on sale-making this toy one to snag!iRobot Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum

Having clean floors has never been easier. From hardwood, tile, rugs and more, this robot vacuum can clean it all, the brand shares. And reviewers have been deemed it ideal for scooping up pet hair as well.