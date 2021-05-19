Ingredients
Chef notes
Why spend $12 to $15 on an açaí bowl at a cafe when you can make your own in just five minutes? Whenever I want something nutrient-dense, refreshing and that tastes like ice cream, I make these. The best part is that you can top them with anything you love and have on hand, so have fun experimenting with toppings!
Technique tip: Use an attachment called a tamper to press the ingredients down into the blade of the blender just until combined and thick and creamy like gelato or frozen yogurt. This can also be done with a mini-prep food processor.
Special equipment: Blender with tamper attachment or food processor.
Preparation
Place ingredients in a blender. Use the tamper to force the mixture to purée and add a little more milk, if needed, until it's well-combined and creamy.
Place in two bowls and top with desired toppings.