Chef notes

Why spend $12 to $15 on an açaí bowl at a cafe when you can make your own in just five minutes? Whenever I want something nutrient-dense, refreshing and that tastes like ice cream, I make these. The best part is that you can top them with anything you love and have on hand, so have fun experimenting with toppings!

Technique tip: Use an attachment called a tamper to press the ingredients down into the blade of the blender just until combined and thick and creamy like gelato or frozen yogurt. This can also be done with a mini-prep food processor.

Special equipment: Blender with tamper attachment or food processor.