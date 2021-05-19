IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Açaí Smoothie Bowls

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)
Catherine McCord
Catherine McCord
Ingredients

  • 3 large bananas, peeled and frozen
  • 2 packs frozen açaí
  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder or collagen peptides
  • 1/3 cup milk of choice
  • optional toppings: chocolate chips, granola, dried coconut, fresh fruits, hemp seeds, chia seeds or cereal

    • Chef notes

    Why spend $12 to $15 on an açaí bowl at a cafe when you can make your own in just five minutes? Whenever I want something nutrient-dense, refreshing and that tastes like ice cream, I make these. The best part is that you can top them with anything you love and have on hand, so have fun experimenting with toppings!

    Technique tip: Use an attachment called a tamper to press the ingredients down into the blade of the blender just until combined and thick and creamy like gelato or frozen yogurt. This can also be done with a mini-prep food processor. 

    Special equipment: Blender with tamper attachment or food processor.

    Preparation

    Place ingredients in a blender. Use the tamper to force the mixture to purée and add a little more milk, if needed, until it's well-combined and creamy.

    Place in two bowls and top with desired toppings.

    Açaí Smoothie Bowls

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients BreakfastHealthyLight

