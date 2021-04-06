Chef notes

For springtime, this dish can't be beat. In Italia, when the first piselli used to come to market, we used to make gnocchi with prosciutto, peas and cream with Parmigiano — a classic combination in Emilia-Romagna. In this rendition, I add the fresh peas to the gnocchi dough as well. It's classic, delicious and vegetable-forward — perfect for the start of spring.

Technique tip: You have to adjust the amount of flour based on the feel of the dough. This recipe is a great guideline but may need more or less flour based on the moisture of the potatoes and the air outside. Older potatoes are better for gnocchi as they have less moisture.

Swap option: You can swap out frozen peas if you'd like, just blanch them and blend them just like the fresh peas. You can also use all-purpose flour instead of "00."