13 dating shows like 'Love is Blind' you should be watching ASAP

So, you finished "Love is Blind" season 2 — and "Love Is Blind" season 1 and the reunion specials. Now, you find yourself scrolling through the cast's social media accounts and reading interviews to catch the still-unfolding drama.

Consider filling your free time with other shows like "Love Is Blind," which use innovative premises to get people to fall in love — or "like."

Until season 3 of "Love is Blind" comes out (yes, it's confirmed), you can catch us hitting the "play next episode" button on these similarly bingeable dating shows, all available to stream.

"Too Hot to Handle"

For a seriously steamy watch, turn to Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle." This show's premise features a sleight of hand: A handful of girls and guys are placed on an island that they think is the set for a steamy reality dating show. After arriving, the cast learns they're not allowed to get intimate — and they don't always take the plot twist well.

If the couples abstain physical touch, they'll all share winnings of $100,000. With infraction, starting with kissing, comes a deduction from the shared pool. Can individuals resist temptation to benefit the whole? We'll leave it to you to find out.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Love Island"

What started out as a lighthearted dating show out of the U.K. is now a global sensation, with multiple spin-offs and international franchises, including a U.S. version.

Similar to "Too Hot to Handle," a group of guys and gals are placed on an island to find their match. The winning couple, chosen by viewers, returns to land with a large sum of money. Part popularity contest, part dating show, "Love Island" will have you anticipating the next episode.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"Are You the One?"

Do you believe in "the one?" MTV's philosophical dating show might have you questioning your beliefs.

On "Are You the One," a team of "love experts" assemble couples based on their personality and values before the season starts. When the singles gather in a shared house, contestants try to find their expert-approved match. Matches are confirmed in "beam ceremonies" (you'll have to watch). If all 10 couples successfully find each other, the group wins a total of $1,000,000.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

"Love Is Blind: Japan"

If you couldn't get enough of the American version "Love is Blind," you're in luck: There are more versions to binge-watch. "Love Is Blind: Japan," released in 2022, is the same concept, set in different country. Sign us up.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Love Is Blind: Brazil"

If both seasons of "Love is Blind" and "Love is Blind Japan" didn't quite scratch your "Love is Blind" itch, no need to fret — you can watch the Brazilian version too! Released in 2021, Brazil's "Love Is Blind" rendition keeps the show’s winning format, and brings us new couples to fall in love with (as they fall in love).

Where to watch: Netflix

"Back with the Ex"

The title of this Australian show gives the premise away. "Back With the Ex" reunites former couples who want to give their past relationships a second chance. Sometimes the experiment works, and sometimes it really doesn't.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Married at First Sight"

On "Married at First Sight," singles get married to strangers on the spot. A team of specialists — including a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist — use scientific matchmaking methods to pair up each couple, who don’t meet until the wedding day. With a premise that provocative, is it any surprise that "Married at First Sight" is created by the same producer as "Love Is Blind?"

Where to watch: Hulu, Lifetime

"Dating Around"

Unlike many of the shows on this list, "Dating Around" has a fairly down-to-earth concept: Singles go on five separate blind dates in hopes of connecting with someone. This, of course, isn't too far off from how one might pursue dating IRL, so "Dating Around" is likely a more relatable watch than "Love is Blind."

Where to watch: Netflix

"Love on the Spectrum"

"Love on the Spectrum" is a dating show that highlights individuals with autism and how they navigate love and relationships. Structured more like a documentary than a reality competition show, "Love on the Spectrum" is nonetheless a major step for more inclusivity in dating shows. It's equal parts entertaining and heartwarming.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Indian Matchmaking"

On Netflix's "Indian Matchmaking," a group of singles in the U.S. and India put their love lives in the hands of matchmaker Sima Taparia. Taparia sifts through her "biodata," or profiles for the people in her database, to find them a match. This conversation-starting series examines with the role of arranged marriage in Indian culture, especially for a younger generation.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Sexy Beasts"

This show takes a seriously different approach to dating. Using elaborate prosthetic makeup, singles are transformed into mythical creatures and animals. They remain in those costumes while on dates with other contestants. When a couple decides to become official, they're allowed to reveal themselves ("Love is Blind" style) and can take the disguise off. Will they like what they see?

Where to watch: Netflix

"90 Day Fiancé"

This TLC show has been on the air since 2014, a testament to its popularity. On "90 Day Fiancé," audiences follow couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, available uniquely to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens. After arriving to the U.S., couples only have 90 days to decide if they want to get married.

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video

"Say I Do"

In "Say I Do," couples are able to plan their dream wedding ... in one week. Three experts — event designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini — work together to make these couples' dream weddings come true.

Where to watch: Netflix